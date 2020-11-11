Georgia tight end Kolby Wyatt announced his decision to transfer via Twitter Tuesday night. The redshirt junior walked onto the team in 2017 as a defensive lineman and competed in four games over 2018-2019, three at tight end. He hasn't seen action in Georgia's SEC-only schedule this fall.
"Thank ya'll for real. Hope I impacted ya'll lives positively," Wyatt wrote in the Tweet. "With that being said I'm entering the transfer portal and looking for a new home after graduating December 2020."
Although Wyatt's in his fourth year in Athens, he has two years of eligibility remaining given his redshirt and the eligibility extension offered by the NCAA to all fall sports athletes on Aug. 21
#godawgs 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/8At7CFvxqx— Kolby (@kingkolby_) November 11, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound end played in games against Austin Peay in 2018 and Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech in 2019. He recorded one tackle at defensive end against the Governors as a redshirt freshman.
