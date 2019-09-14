For the first time since 2013, College GameDay is coming to Athens. ESPN announced the location of next week's three-hour studio show on Saturday.
The last time Georgia's campus hosted College GameDay was on the morning of the Bulldogs' 44-41 win over No. 6 LSU on Sept. 28, 2013. Georgia, ranked No. 9 at the time, ended up losing five games that season, including a loss to Nebraska in the Gator Bowl.
The TV set was located on Myers Quad in 2013. The SEC Network's SEC Nation pregame show also typically sets up at the Myers Quad when it comes to Athens. However, the show's location was moved to the lawn in front of the Special Collections Library before the UMass game last year.
Both GameDay and SEC Nation paid a visit to Jacksonville last season ahead of the Georgia-Florida game. It was the first time GameDay attended the rivalry since 2005.
The only other times GameDay has come to Georgia's campus was in 1998 and 2008 against Tennessee and Alabama, respectively. The Bulldogs lost both games.
Maria Taylor, a Georgia alumna and former volleyball player, is one of GameDay's co-hosts.
