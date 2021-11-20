With Alabama’s win over Arkansas on Saturday night, it clinched the SEC West and will meet Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship on Dec. 4.
The Bulldogs and the Tide last met in 2020, where Georgia fell 41-24. The two teams last met in the SEC Championship in 2018, and Georgia lost again 35-28.
Georgia has not defeated Alabama since 2007. The No. 22 Bulldogs went to double overtime against the No. 16 Tide, winning 26-23. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
The teams will face off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4.