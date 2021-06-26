New Georgia track and field head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert has made her first addition to the staff, hiring former Texas Tech assistant James Thomas.
Thomas brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments, having been named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Mountain Region Assistant of the Year 10 times over the course of his career.
Thomas thanked Smith Gilbert and Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks for making the transition "seamless," as well as Texas Tech head coach Wes Kittley and Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt for helping him throughout his time in Lubbock.
"This opportunity at UGA speaks to my inner drive and competitiveness in ways I can hardly put into words," Thomas said. "Teaming up with Coach Caryl and the entire UGA family presents a rewarding challenge unlike any in our sport. I look forward to playing my part in not only winning championships, but also making sure this is the best student-athlete experience in the nation."
Thomas has over 20 years of college coaching experience. He was part of the 2019 Texas Tech coaching staff that led the Red Raiders to their first ever NCAA outdoor championship. Overall, Thomas has helped Texas Tech earn five Big 12 Team Championships, eight NCAA Top-10 team finishes and four NCAA Top-five team finishes. In his role of associate head coach, Thomas’ main focus was jumps for the men’s and women’s teams as well as combined events.
"We are going to build this staff into one of the country's best, and James is a definite piece of that puzzle," said Smith Gilbert. "I believe he is the best jumps coach in the nation and will continue to elevate our program to the highest of levels. His work at Texas Tech speaks for itself, and I am so excited to have him in the Bulldog red and black!"
Smith Gilbert already retained longtime Bulldogs throws coach Don Babbitt. With the addition of Thomas, Smith Gilbert is already building a very accomplished and experienced staff for the team.