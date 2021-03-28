Georgia’s track and field teams split up this weekend, with 26 athletes participating in the Florida State Relays in Tallahassee and seven distance runners heading to the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina.
Senior Marie-Therese Obst’s performance was the biggest highlight of the weekend in Tallahassee, putting up the fourth-best record of all time in the women’s javelin throw. She recorded a 201-feet throw to win the event for the Bulldogs.
Obst ran away with the event, topping the next closest competitor by 17 feet. It was the longest throw in the event since the record was set by Maggie Malone of Texas A&M at the 2016 NCAA championships.
In Raleigh, sophomore Anna Marian Block came in with the sixth-best time in the nation in the 800-meter. Her time of 2:06.03 is the fifth-fastest in Georgia history.
Back in Tallahassee, senior Halle McClintock finished strong in the 800-meter, coming back from fifth place in the first lap to win the event. She set a personal best with her time of 2:09.15.
Another senior had a standout performance in the FSU Relays as well. Chelsea Zoller set a new personal best in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.05. This is the fifth-best time in school history.
Graduate student Julia Hall, Zoller, McClintock and graduate student Amber Tanner teamed to win a bronze medal in the 4x400-meter relay. Their time of 3:38.89 was the best of the season.
Sophomore Anna Hall finished ninth in the javelin as well as sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.88. Hall continues to display versatility in how she is deployed by the coaches.
“Today was a solid day in Tallahassee with Marie being the star of the weekend for the second time in a row,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou. “Anna Hall had a couple of personal records in her preparation for her first heptathlon and was generally a good showing by both of our teams. I can’t wait to get our teams to compete at our home track in front of familiar faces and hopefully improve upon our quest for NCAA Championship marks.”
Georgia will continue training next weekend as they prepare to host the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens from April 9-10.