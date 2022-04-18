The Georgia track and field team had a noteworthy performance at this past weekend’s Tom Jones Memorial, breaking three school records and tallying seven marks that will be in the country’s top-10.
A main highlight came from junior Matthew Boling, who won the 100-meter and obliterated the school record with a time of 9.98 seconds. This time moves him to the No. 2 spot on the 2022 world list.
Boling’s presence was again felt later in the meet in the 4x400-meter relay, where he, senior Elija Godwin, junior Caleb Cavanaugh and freshman Bryce McCray broke the school record with a time of 3:02.10. This was the country’s third-fastest time recorded this year.
Godwin also tallied a season-best time in the 400-meter with a time of 45.47 to take third.
The third broken school record came from junior Ana da Silva, who won the shot put event with a throw distance of 57 feet, 7 ½ inches. This puts her at No. 4 in the NCAA.
The Georgia high jumpers, freshman Elena Kulichenko and graduate Jamari Drake, both jumped a height of 6-1 ¼ to take second and third. This moves them to No. 4 on the national list.
Additionally, junior Alencar Pereira won the hammer throw event with a distance of 229-11.
Multiple athletes also set some personal bests, with senior Clay Pender setting one in the 800-meter with a time of 1:48.64 and juniors Elsie Igberaese and Gavin Beverage setting theirs in their respective throwing events. Igberaese threw a distance of 198-9 and Beverage tallied a distance of 61-5 ½.
The Georgia distance runners also saw strong performances as well, with senior Grace Clements winning the 3000-meter with a time 10:05.87 and sophomore Gracie O’Neal taking third with a time of 10:32.66. On the men’s side, freshman Cooper Bocko took third in the 3000 with a time of 8:28.87.
Next up, Georgia track and field will travel to Atlanta, Georgia for the Georgia Tech Invitational on April 22-23.