At this weekend's SEC indoor Championships, Georgia captured three titles along with setting two school records. The men’s team came in seventh with 47 points and the women’s team captured a ninth place finish with 23 points.
Georgia had five scorers on Friday and seven on Saturday.
Main highlights came from junior Kyle Garland, who won his third straight heptathlon title, setting a personal record in the final event and finishing with 6,205 points. Junior Matthew Boling had a huge weekend as well, capturing the 60-meter dash title with a time of 6.64. This was Georgia’s first ever 60-meter dash title.
Boling’s presence was also seen on the 4-x-400 relay. Boling, along with senior Elija Godwin, junior Caleb Cavanaugh and freshman Bryce McCray, set a school record and took first place in the event. They finished with a time of 3:02.59.
Junior Ana da Silva also set a school record in the shot put event with a distance of 17.52 meters. She earned a bronze place finish in the event.
Other notable scores came from Boling in the long jump, senior Titiana Marsh in the triple and long jump, freshman Elena Kulichenko and junior Shelby Tyler in the high jump, junior Alencar Pereira in the weight throw and freshman Nikolai van Huyssteen in the pole vault.
Additionally, sophomore KC Heron, junior Clay Pender, junior Sam Bowers and Cavanaugh got fourth place and set a school record in the distance medley relay.
Next, Georgia will travel to Birmingham, Alabama on March 11-12 to compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships and conclude their indoor season.
Following this, they will start their outdoor season on March 18 at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta, Georgia.