Georgia track and field sent groups to Raleigh, North Carolina and Tallahassee, Florida to compete in the Raleigh Relays and the FSU Relays this weekend.
Junior Matthew Boling shocked the competition this past weekend as he flew to a personal record of 10.03 seconds to win the 100-meter at the FSU Relays meet in Tallahassee, Florida. Boling’s time is the fastest of this year and ranks on the 2022 world list, as well as being the third-fastest wind legal time in school history. Boling is also included on The Bowerman Watch List as of March 24.
Boling’s was not the only strong performance, senior Elija Godwin made a winning 200m time of 20.75 in his season debut. Godwin’s debut ranks him third on the NCAA East’s list. Godwin also competed in the 400m, completing his lap with a winning-time of 46.34.
Senior Imani Carothers won the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.46 seconds, with fellow Bulldog freshman Eddiyah Frye taking second place in the event with a time of 13.70.
Junior Brandee Presley earned bronze medal honors in the women's 100m with an 11.53.
Jayla Kirkland, Brandee Presley, and Destiny Jackson placed in the top four spots in the 200m. Kirkland completed the sweep after crossing the line in 23.87, Presley earned runner-up honors, and Jackson took fourth.
The Georgia track and field team sent another group to Raleigh, North Carolina for the three-day Raleigh Relays. Senior Anna Anna Marian Block placed 35th (2:11.26), while Clay Pender led the way for the men with a 32nd place finish (1:52.79).
The Track & Field team will continue their travels this week at Gainesville, Florida for the Florida Relays March 31-April 2.