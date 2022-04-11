Georgia track and field took part in the Tennessee relays over the weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Junior Kyle Garland was the leading collegiate athlete in the decathlon. All eight Georgia athletes played on Friday, where also notably, Ana Da Silva threw a top-20 mark this year for shot put.
On day one, Garland’s performance in the first five events of the decathlon gave him a score of 4,331, placing him in the lead on Thursday. Garland’s personal best record in the shotput of 16.65 helped him secure 891 points and put him in the overall lead by 69 points headed into the high jump. With an additional 859 points thanks to a clearance of 2.06m in the high jump, and then a personal best in the 400m (50.05) to take fifth and hold his place firmly by 89 points.
Garland wasn’t the only Bulldog to achieve a personal best, as sophomore Elsie Igberaese had a personal record of 59.27m in the hammer throw for sixth place honors. Ana da Silva followed Igberaese with 57.95m, and Mia Anderson also finished with a career-best of 56.86.
Of the men’s hammer throw, senior Alencar Pereira threw 62.80 and finished seventh.
Then on day two, Friday, Garland found more success by winning the opening event. Garland posted yet another personal record in the 110-meter hurdles (13.91). The victories didn’t stop, as Garland launched the discus for the longest yet in his career (46.24m). Garland cleared for 4.45m in the pole vault, and then acquired yet another career best in javelin (56.79m) and finally concluded the decathlon with the 1500m (4:55.10).
In his second collegiate decathlon, Garland finished with 8,133 points and five personal records. Garland finished as the top collegiate athlete, but trailed 272 points from the first place winner Janek Õiglane, a twenty-seven year old World Athletics Championships athlete
Also on Friday, Da Silva threw four shots and also made a personal record for runner-up honors (16.81m) in the invitational portion of the meet. Her throw was .25 short of a school record from the 2000 Alabama Relays. For the men’s invitational, Junior Gavin Beverage had a top throw of 17.71m, placing him fourth in the men’s invitational shot put.
In the open shot put, Anderson took fourth from a 13.61m throw. The Lady Bulldogs concluded their events with Julia Harisay earning bronze honors for a 41.11m javelin throw.
The Tennessee Relay was the fourth of seven scheduled regular season outdoor meet weekends through the end of April. The team will compete next in Gainesville, Florida for the Tom Jones Memorial April 15-16.