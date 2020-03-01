The Georgia track and field team’s performance at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships in College Station, Texas, was highlighted by three individual titles along with nine other scorers during the final day.
The No. 2 ranked Georgia women’s team earned 78 points and finished in third place, while the No. 6 Georgia men saw a lackluster performance, finishing in 10th with just 32 points scored. Arkansas took home the title in both the men’s and the women’s with 106 and 102 points.
In the heptathlon, redshirt freshman Kyle Garland managed to deliver the Bulldog’s eighth consecutive SEC title in the event. In just his second collegiate combined events competition, he took a commanding lead through the first four events on day one, scoring 3,314 points. By the end of day two Garland earned 5,856 points, claiming the title 150 points ahead of the runner-up, Arkansas’ Markus Ballengee.
Senior Amber Tanner took first place in the 800m indoor race for the Bulldogs for the first time since 1995. Tanner’s previous placements included 21st in 2017, fourth in 2018 and third in 2019 before achieving her first career title on Saturday.
Jasmine Moore improved her individual point total to 18 after a solid performance in the triple jump. Her 45-1 jump edged out Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah (44-11.50) to give Georgia its fifth title in the event since 2015.
“Obviously the three gold medals we got were points of pride at this meet and show what type of talent is on these rosters,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou. “Overall, I am very excited about these teams and the energy is contagious. Now we leap into the next phase of our postseason and I think we will all head to Albuquerque with confidence.”
In the men’s 200m Matthew Boling ran the second-fastest time of his career with a 20.71 to secure second place. Boling won his heat in the final but trailed LSU’s Terrance Laird’s time of 20.52 when the final times were combined.
Jessica Drop improved her individual point total on the weekend to 11 points after taking third in the 3000m. Drop finished in 9:16.25 narrowing out Alabama's Mercy Chelangat who finished less than a second behind in fourth place with a time of 9:16.38.
On Friday, freshman Haze Farmer earned second place after reaching the second-best height of his career at 17 feet, 7 inches. In the men’s 400m Elija Godwin ran a career-best 46.40 during prelims to qualify 3rd. He then shaved that time down to 45.96 to earn third place during the finals on Saturday, putting himself in third in the Georgia record books and in the top 10 nationally.
The Bulldogs will return to the track on March 13-14 at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
