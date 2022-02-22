Four Bulldogs took first-place honors for the final indoor meet of the season at the Carolina Indoor Open in Columbia, South Carolina on Feb. 18. Entering this meet, the men’s team was ranked second in the coaches’ polls (USTFCCCA).
The first victory for the team came from sophomore Gavin Beverage, as he found victory in the men’s shot put with a winning throw of 18.10m. Not soon after, junior Tatiana March of the women’s long jump leaped for 6.12m to win the event.
Junior Ana Da Silva and sophomore Mia Anderson dominated the top three of the women’s shot put. Da Silva claimed yet another win, with a winning throw of 17.19m, also setting a new personal best. Anderson followed suit, also setting a personal best with a 14.34m throw, placing third.
On the track side, junior Anna Marian Block gave Georgia their fourth win at the women’s 800m dash with a school record time of 2:06.78. In the women’s 200m, junior Destiny Jackson placed 10th with her own personal best of 24.31. For the men’s 400 dash, Bryce McCray finished second with a time of 47.76.
Also notably, freshman Elise Igberaese and Anderson both placed top five in the women’s weight throw. Igberaese placed third with a 17.66m and Anderson followed with a fourth place finish of 16.89m.
In the men’s weight throw, junior Alencar Pereira finished second with a winning throw of 20.80m, and Ty Kunzman set a personal best of 18.86m to give him a fourth place finish.
“The plan from the beginning was to take a much smaller group to this final tune-up and now we will be aiming for them to make their last adjustments prior to the start of the postseason,” said head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert. “While the rest of our teams will train through the weekend, this group will attempt to be as sharp as possible for the final three weeks of the indoor season.”
The Bulldog’s postseason begins with the SEC Indoor Championship at College Station, Texas on Feb. 25-26. The indoor postseason will wrap up with the NCAA Indoor Championship at Birmingham, Alabama March 11-12.