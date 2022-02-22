Recently, the 4-x-400 team set a school record at the Razorback Invitational with a time of 3:04.07. With Boling, Godwin and junior Caleb Cavanaugh returning to the lineup this season, this continued dominance of the relay team is no surprise. However, one thing is very different about this year’s 4-x-400 lineup — the inclusion of freshman Bryce McCray.