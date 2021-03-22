The Georgia track and field team traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend to take part in the Yellow Jacket Invitational to open the outdoor season. The Bulldogs entered the weekend on the heels of two top-five indoor national team finishes and left it with multiple victories and new school records set.
“We have a very powerful group of team members who have been patiently waiting for their chance to showcase their talents,” said Georgia head coach Petros Kyprianou. “I look forward to seeing this group of amazing Bulldogs represent the ‘G’ and help us in our pursuit of a national championship outdoors.”
The action started early as Bulldog senior Marie-Therese Obst cracked the top-ten all-time collegiate javelin list with her performance on Friday. Obst broke a 14-year-old Georgia record with a toss of 194 feet, 11 inches to complete her first competition since 2019.
Junior Alencar Pereira and freshman Charlotte Cattermole-Williams picked up the first wins for Georgia in the hammer throw. Pereira tossed a throw of 214-11 to capture the 43-foot victory in the men’s competition while Williams scored 196-4 to win the women’s by a measure of 26 feet, making it the sixth-best in the NCAA this year.
Georgia graduate transfer Jonathan Tharaldsen took home first in the shot put with a toss of 63-10.50. Sophomore Gavin Beverage joined his teammate by placing third in his first career outdoor event. Beverage tossed 56-3.75 to finish third in the event.
Bulldogs Zachary Roe (14:52.93) and Tyler Fox (14:56.97) placed first and second in the men’s 5000-meter. Freshman KC Heron (15:27.18) and senior Jack Bradley (15:38.42) rounded out the podium by finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Georgia continued the tear with junior Anna Marian Block winning the 1500-meter. Block ran a time of 4:23.57, earning the ninth-best time in school history a No. 3 spot on the national performance list. Senior Amber Tanner joined her teammate with a third place finish. Tanner ran a time of 4:27.85 in her first race since winning the 2020 SEC indoor 800-meter title.
Georgia sophomore Mia Anderson took fourth place in both hammer throw (164-11) and shot put (43-3.75). This came after Anderson’s first outdoor season was cancelled last year.
In his first career collegiate performance, sophomore Curtis Borden finished runner up in the 100-meter with a time of 10.70.
Saturday’s action saw the women’s 4x400 relay team secure a 12-second victory with a 3:39.34 time. The team, composed of Halle McClintock, Chelsea Zoller, Julia Hall and Tanner started the outdoor season off on the right foot with the win.
Hall also took home first place in the 400-meter with a time of 55.89. This was the graduate transfer's first competition as a Bulldog.
Rounding out the weekend was Borden finishing fourth in the men's 200-meter. Borden started his career with a 21.86 time.
The Georgia track and field team will return to action next weekend in the FSU Relays in Tallahassee, Florida, and the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina.