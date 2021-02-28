Georgia’s track and field teams participated in the SEC Indoor Championships this weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas, earning four titles and breaking three team records along the way.
The Georgia women finished third with 69 points, trailing only Florida’s 81 and Arkansas’s 141. The Bulldog men came in 10th with 31 points and Arkansas took the top spot with 116.
Sophomore Anna Hall improved on her 2020 second place finish to win the pentathlon on Thursday. She posted the second-highest total of her career with 4,521 points, outpacing her closest competition by 426 points. It is the sixth pentathlon title in Georgia’s history.
Redshirt sophomore Kyle Garland won his second consecutive heptathlon title on Friday, extending Georgia’s streak of nine consecutive titles in the event, dating back to 2013. He finished with 6,012 points, his personal best.
Sophomore Matthew Boling provided one of the highlights of the weekend on Friday, as he shattered Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey’s school record in the long jump. Boling’s second attempt of 26 feet, 5 ¾ inches overtook Bailey’s 25 feet, 10 ¾ inch effort. He took fourth place in the event.
Sophomore Julia Fixsen won the pole vault with a 14 feet, 5.25 inch clearance following up her second place finish in the same event in 2020. The Bulldogs also took second place in the event with senior Kayla Smith’s 14 feet, 3.25 inch clearance.
The Bulldogs broke another school record on Saturday in the Men’s 4x400 meter relay. Boling, senior Delano Dunkley, sophomore Caleb Cavanaugh and junior Elija Godwin made up the relay and beat their own record from earlier this season to earn the bronze medal. The group recorded a time of 3:04.72, beating their previous record of 3:06.40 set at the Tiger Paw Invitational.
Sophomore Jasmine Moore took home her second consecutive triple jump championship with her third attempt, a 45 feet, 10 inch attempt.
Other notable finishes by the Bulldogs this weekend include Godwin’s silver medal on a career best time in the 400 meter, junior Imani Carothers’ third place finish in the 60 meter hurdles and junior Titiana Marsh taking the bronze medal in the long jump.
“Highlights are of course the champions in Kyle, Anna, Jasmine and Julia and the other medalists in Imani Carothers, Titiana and 4x400,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou. “The school record in the 4x4 is a very encouraging performance going into NCAAs, which is a meet our teams are more geared for.”
The Bulldogs will close out the indoor season on March 12 and 13 at the NCAA Indoor Championships.