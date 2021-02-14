Georgia's men's and women's track and field teams split up into three different events across the southeast for competition on Friday and Saturday. Multiple Bulldogs combined for new school records and a plethora of performances that will qualify them for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
The three events included the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the USC Indoor Open in Columbia, South Carolina.
The main highlight of the weekend came at the Tiger Paw Invitational, where the 4-x400-meter relay team, composed of sophomore Matthew Boling, sophomore Caleb Cavanaugh, senior Delano Dunkley and junior Elija Godwin set a school record with a time of 3 minutes, 6.40 seconds and captured third place.
Boling also marked a career best in the long jump, earning a distance of 25 feet, 5 ¼ inches and winning the event.
Senior Kayla Smith and sophomore Julia Fixsen both cleared 14 feet on the pole vault event at the USC Indoor Open. With Smith earning a height of 14-5.25 and Fixsen earning 14-2.75, they hold the No. 4 and 6 spots on the national list, respectively.
At the Music City Challenge, junior Anna Marian Block won the 800-meter event, registering a time of 2:06.46, the best of her career.
Also at this meet, sophomore Sam Bowers registered a 14:09.35 in the 5000-meter event, the fastest of his career. Seniors Jessica and Samantha Drop both finished in the top six in the 5000 meter, with Samantha setting a season best time of 16:28.46.
Junior Alencar Pereira and freshman Gavin Beverage also sealed victories at the USC Indoor Open, with Pereira earning a distance of 67-8.75 in the weight throw event and Beverage earning a distance of 59-9.50 in the shot put event.
Sophomore Shelby Tyler also won the high jump event with a height of 5-9.25.
Other victories at USC Indoor open included Halle McClintock in the 800-meter with a time of 2:11.41 which earned her top honors and freshman Zachary Roe in the 5000-meter with a time of 14:51.73, earning him first-place honors. Also finishing first and second was redshirt sophomore Grace Clements and sophomore Sara Bailey in the 3000-meter event, both hitting career best times.
“I am very proud of our teams this weekend as we once again proved that we are a very resilient team chasing greatness at every area and in every group,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou. “Our student-athletes are hungry for NCAA success and they have answered my call for finding ways to get qualifying marks. I am very excited for the future of this team and I know there is a lot more in the tank going into postseason.”
Next, Georgia moves into the postseason in the SEC Championships on Feb. 25-27 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.