Led by Anna Hall and Matthew Boling, Georgia’s track and field teams had another strong weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in the Razorback Invitational.
Hall became the fourth-best collegiate performer in the pentathlon while Boling shattered both school and personal bests in the 200-meter dash.
On Friday, Hall moved into second in the Georgia all-time performer list with her ninth-best all-time score of 4,590. She earned the facility record with her tally, passing former Bulldog Kendell Williams' score of 4,558 in 2016. Continuing the Bulldog tradition, Hall also moved into third place on the 2021 world list and became the ninth-best American performer in history.
Boling ran to a tune of 20.53 seconds in the 200, good enough for fourth fastest in meet history. His pace was also faster than his personal best of 20.66 in the same facility last year. Boling came into the meet ranked No. 2 in the world after holding the fastest 400-meter time in the country and the third-fastest 60-meter time.
“Today was a very productive day in both genders as we picked up two sensational NCAA marks with a good number of strong showings across the board,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou.
Sophomore Jasmine Moore picked up where she left off last weekend by gaining her first victory of the year in the long jump. Moore jumped to a length of 21 feet, 1 ½ inches to secure the victory. Finishing fourth was Tatiana Marsh with a mark of 20-3.75.
The sophomore class continued their stretch of dominance for the Bulldogs as Shelby Tyler finished runner-up in the high jump event. Clearing the mark in her first attempt three consecutive times, Tyler finished with a mark of 5-10.50.
Boling was not the only Georgia runner with a personal best in the 200. Delano Dunkley raced to a fifth-place finish with a time of 21.27 in the event.
Freshmen John Franco and Spencer Evans finished third and fourth in the pole vault. Franco recorded a career-best 16-0.75, while Evans came in fourth with a height of 15-9.
Women’s weight thrower Mia Anderson threw a career-best distance of 52-8.25, good enough for second place. Junior Alencar Pereria finished fifth in the men's weight throw with a toss of 64-5.25.
In the heptathlon, Georgia’s Karel Tilga and Ziggy Zoller finished in third (5,713 points) and fifth (5,519 points), respectively. Tilga and Zoller completed the second day of the heptathlon on a positive note.
Saturday proved to be as productive as Friday for the Bulldogs as Imani Carothers topped the country’s list in the 60-meter hurdles. Shattering her previous career-best of 8.18, the junior ran to a time of 8.06 moving her from fourth to third in the Bulldog record books an No. 13 on the 2021 world list.
“I am very excited for both indoor and outdoor seasons as these young men and women are just hungry to compete for championships and prove it every weekend,” Kyprianou said.
In 2018, Jessica Drop claimed a school record in the 3000-meter with a time of 9:11.01. Drop bested that time on Saturday with a meet record of 9:03.29. This time was good enough for No. 2 on the national list and top 15 in the world.
Junior Elija Godwin joined Boling on the school’s top-10 list with a 45.56 time in the 400, winning his first indoor collegiate race with the third-best collegiate time in the country.
Marsh finished third in the triple jump despite her first three jumps counting as fouls, with her counting jump reaching 42-4.75.
Kayla Smith continued her pole vault dominance with her second consecutive win. Smith vaulted to a season-best 14-3.25 landing her fourth on the national list.
Sam Bowers improved his career-best with a time of 8:10.68 for 11th place in the men’s 3000.
Clay Pender broke into the Georgia top-10 for the mile. Clocking a time of 4:07.27, Pender finished fourth for the event.
The 60 race proved to be a good one for the Bulldogs as both Boling and Dunkley finished top-10 in the event prelims. Boling ran to a time of 6.75, while Dunkley had a personal best 6.85 time. Dunkley also finished seventh in the finals with a time of 6.91.
Freshman Gavin Beverage won the shot put with a throw of 58-6.50. Beverage has improved his score each week as well as placement in the event.
Lastly, Anderson finished third in the women's shot put with a career-best throw 42-11.75.
