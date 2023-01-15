Georgia track and field traveled to Clemson, South Carolina for its first indoor meet of the season. The team had several record-breaking performances over the course of the two-day meet.
On day one, freshman Kaila Jackson came away with second in the women’s 60-meter dash. In just her debut college race, she secured her spot as the second-fastest time in the world for this year. Jackson’s time of 7.18 seconds gave her the second-best indoor time in Georgia history. This was only .01 seconds off the school record set by Kate Hall in 2018. This time also puts Jackson at number ten on the 60-meter dash best times under-20 list.
Her teammate, Autumn Wilson, ran a 7.24-second 60-meter dash which tied her for the third-fastest time in Georgia history and secured her a fifth-place finish.
In the 400-meter finals, Haley Tate finished third, running a 54.48. This was the tenth-fastest time in Georgia track history. Caleb Cavanaugh represented Georgia in the men’s 400-meter and came away with fifth after running a 48.16.
With a hard-fought race to the finish, junior KC Heron narrowly grabbed the men’s 1000-meter title with a 2:23.47.
On day two, senior Matthew Boling started his track and field season with a dominating performance in the men’s 300-meter with a 32:40 run. His performance gave him the win, the facility record and the No. 1 time in the world for this year.
In the women’s 800-meter, Charlotte Augenstein took third, running a 2:12.49. Freshmen Simone Rojas (2:15.50) and Lily Cincola (2:16.17) finished right behind in fifth and seventh. Heron grabbed his second first-place finish of the meet, running a 1:52.70 in the men’s 800-meter. His teammate Zack Truitt was not far behind in third place, running a 1:53.51.
Sophomore Kenondra Davis took the second-place finish in the women’s 200-meter, running a 23.35.
The Bulldogs finished second in the women’s 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:36.25 with athletes Davis, Haley Tate, Dominique Mustin and Zoe Pollock having notable performances to snatch the second-place title. This relay also gave them the fourth-fastest time in Georgia history.
Boling returned in the men’s 4x400-meter relay along with Caleb Cavanaugh, Elija Godwin, and freshman Will Sumner where they placed third with a time of 3:06.11, the third-fastest time in Georgia track history.
Sophomore Elena Kulichenko took first place in the women’s high jump with a jump of 1.81m/5-11.25 feet.
In the men’s shot put, Gavin Beverage took second place with a throw of 17.26m/ 56-04.00 feet.
In the men’s pole vault, Nikolai van Huyssteen (5.05m/16-6.75ft) and Alon Rogow (4.95m/16-2.75ft) snatched the second and third place titles respectively for their first events of the season.
Senior Mikeisha Welcome competed in a 44-9.75 triple jump, placing her second and giving her the third-farthest triple jump ever in the Georgia track record books. Her senior teammate Titiana Marsh (13.33m/43-8.75ft) was not far behind. She finished in third place.
In the women’s shot put, Ana da Silva threw a 16.69m/54-8.75 feet throw to land her in second place.
The Georgia track and field team will be competing next in Albuquerque for the Martin Luther King Invite on Saturday, January 21.