Georgia’s men’s and women’s track and field teams continued their strong start to the season in the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, South Carolina. This week, the key contributors came from the underclassmen of the team.
Standout sophomore Matthew Boling highlighted a career day with a 400-meter time of 45.51 seconds. Boling’s time is the second best in Georgia history and best since 2010.
Boling was not the only standout from Saturday as fellow sophomore Jasmine Moore set a record of her own. Moore jumped 44 feet, 11.75 inches in her event, the triple jump, giving her the No. 2 spot in the country for this year. Sophomore Shelby Tyler won the high jump with a 5-11.25 height.
Junior Imani Carothers won the 60-meter hurdles and set her personal best in the event. Carothers raced to a 8.18 time, giving her the fourth-best time in the NCAA as well as the fourth best in program history.
”I noticed a sense of excitement and ambition by the young ones and [they're] slowly making a name for themselves,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou.
Eight sophomores placed in this weekend's event. Redshirt sophomore Clay Pender finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:52.01. Joining Pender was redshirt sophomore Sam Bowers with a record setting run in the mile. Bowers moves into ninth in the record books with his 4:06.81 fourth-place finish.
Juniors Anna Marian Block and Titiana Marsh both finished with runner-up honors in their events. Block ran a 4:48.29 mile while Marsh leaped 44-2.75 in the triple jump behind Moore’s win in the event.
Freshman Gavin Beverage finished second in the shot put after throwing for a mark of 58-2 in his sixth attempt.
The Bulldogs earned a 1-2-3 finish in pole vault with Kayla Smith finishing first with a height of 14-0.5. Sophomore Julia Fixsen joined as the runner up with a vault of 13-8.5 and freshman Kaeli Thompson earned a 12-8.75 putting her in third for the event.
Georgia’s track and field teams will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Jan. 29-30. The two-day event will be the third week in a row the Bulldogs compete.
