Junior sprinter Matthew Boling and freshman pole vaulter Nikolai van Huyssteen highlighted Georgia’s trip to the Tiger Paw Invitational as both athletes won their respective events. Boling claimed a victory in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.41 and van Huyssteen won the pole vault event with a personal best distance of 5.20-meters.
Additionally, the distance team headed to Nashville, Tennessee to compete in the Music City Challenge where junior Chase Condra came in fourth place in the 3000-meter event with a time of 8:19.03- a personal best for Condra.
The next closest Georgia finisher was freshman Zachary Roe, who came in sixth place with a time of 8:20.17.
Also notable at the Tiger Paw Invitational was senior Elija Godwin setting a personal record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.60. Freshman Kenondra Davis finished in the top-10, as well as set a personal record in the 200-meter event with a time of 23.33. Junior Shelby Tyler also set a personal record in the high jump at 1.77-meters.
“We had a series of personal bests and performances that are aligning with our targets at this point in the indoor season,” head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert said. “We still have progress to make before SECs and NCAAs, but I am encouraged with the team’s showing this weekend.”
Next, Georgia will travel to the USC Indoor Open in Columbia, South Carolina on Feb. 18.