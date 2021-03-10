With the NCAA Indoor Championships taking place from March 11-13, Georgia track and field's Kyle Garland is set on claiming victory in his respective events.
Garland is currently ranked first in the country in the heptathlon with 6,012 points.
Many underlying factors motivate, encourage and prepare Garland more than ever before, beginning with the cancellation of last year’s NCAA championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though he had no doubts about qualifying this year.
“I just knew that if I stayed in good shape throughout this off time and … just kind of tried to keep myself mentally focused that I’d be in a really good spot to make the same meet next year,” Garland said. “We’ve qualified for NCAAs again, so it worked.”
The NCAA Indoor Championships are being held at the Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Garland has competed twice already this season, including at the SEC championships.
“The biggest advantage I think is it’s a newly surfaced track,” Garland said. “It’s just a faster surface.”
Garland also said his experience with this specific track gives him an advantage.
“Just having had reps on this long jump and these runaways and stuff I guess gives me that type of advantage,” Garland said.
Coupled with the motivation and advantage factors, Garland also noted how he has been preparing for this event to ensure success, with his biggest emphasis being on mental health.
“The biggest thing for me that coach and I have also been working on a lot is just really staying relaxed and calm,” he said.
Garland is also making an effort on his end to not focus so much on the competition, but rather competing at his highest potential to score as many points as he can.
In addition to his mental preparation, he is also engaging in physical preparation revolving around nutrition and treatment, which includes clean eating, rest, massages and rehab.
“My body will definitely be ready to put up a really big score,” Garland said.
With Garland ready to take advantage of his motivation level, advantages and proper self-training, he is set to make a statement at the NCAA Indoor Championships and prove himself to be a future Olympian.
“I know I’m being presented with this opportunity,” Garland said. “I’m definitely gonna attack this opportunity wholeheartedly and at 100%.”