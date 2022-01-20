Two Georgia track and field stars, junior Matthew Boling and freshman Kenondra Davis, have earned awards for their performances in the Bulldogs’ season-opening meet at the Clemson Invitational last weekend.
Boling was named the SEC’s Men’s Runner of the Week and the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Men’s Athlete of the Week. Davis earned the SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week as well.
Boling earned a victory in the 200-meter dash, posting a time of 20.49 seconds. He followed that performance up the next day, with a victory in the long jump, as he traveled 27 feet, ¾ inches on his second attempt.
Davis earned her award for her collegiate debut, as she took third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.62 seconds. Her time is the sixth-best in school history and the eighth-fastest finish in the NCAA this year.
Davis also finished with a time of 7.43 seconds in the 60-meter, good for ninth place and seventh in school history.
Georgia’s track and field team will be back in action on Friday as the Bulldogs travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Samford Invitational.