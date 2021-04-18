The Georgia track and field team split up over the weekend, as athletes competed at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida, and the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Senior Amber Tanner headlined the proceedings in Gainesville, breaking the school record in the 800-meter. Tanner’s time of 2 minutes, 1.36 seconds earned her a victory in the event on Saturday. She now owns the school records in both the indoor and outdoor 800-meter.
In Virginia, senior Jessica Drop posted a time of 15:41.63 in the 5000-meter, good for second in the event. Just three seconds off of her personal best, Drop’s time puts her into the national conversation in the event, placing her in the top six on the NCAA list for 2021.
Senior Marie-Therese Obst continued her dominant run in the javelin, winning the event in Gainesville with a throw of 192 feet. With her fourth consecutive first-place finish in 2021, Obst holds on to the national lead in the event.
Also in Gainesville, junior Elija Godwin won the 400-meter dash with a time of 45.34 seconds. This is the second-fastest time in school history and just .01 seconds away from the school record. The time places Godwin seventh on this year’s NCAA list.
Sophomore Matthew Boling finished second in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 20.43 seconds. Boling’s outdoor debut in the event yields him the fourth-best time in school history and places him 10th on the NCAA list for 2021.
Boling and Godwin were joined by sophomore Caleb Cavanaugh and senior Delano Dunkley in the 4-x-400-meter relay. The group finished fourth place in the event with a time of 3:05.53, good for ninth-best in school history.
Head coach Petros Kyprianou had high praise for Drop in his comments on the Virginia Challenge.
“The highlight in Virginia is without a doubt Jessica Drop and her 15:41 5000-meter debut that shows she is a true warrior and a solid senior leader of our team,” he said. “ I have been around Jessica all her five years and I have witnessed her greatness on and off the field. [Assistant coach Patrick] Cunniff has done a marvelous job developing her to a consistent contender at the NCAA Championships and I am truly proud of both of them.”
As for Gainesville, Kyprianou was proud of the resilience of his team and singled out Tanner as a highlight.
“Our ‘fast’ people did not disappoint in Florida even though we thought we would get the usual Florida sunshine and breeze,” he said. “As I said last weekend at home, when our athletes set records left and right in the rain, our kids are resilient and motivated to live their Olympic dreams.”