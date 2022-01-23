Georgia track and field had a strong showing at the Samford Invite in Birmingham, Alabama with 11 wins. At this event, Georgia tacked on two top-five country recordings.
The main highlight of the invite came from junior Matthew Boling who won the 60-meter event with a time of 6.60, the fifth fastest time in the country. Senior Delano Dunkley placed fourth in the same event with a time of 6.69.
The other national top-five finish came from freshman Elena Kulichenko who recorded a six foot clearance on the high jump to win the event. This was a collegiate personal best for Kulichenko.
Another highlight came from junior Ana Da Silva, who won the shot put event with a distance of 16.82 meters, the second longest recorded throw in Georgia history. Sophomore Gavin Beverage won the men’s shot put event with a distance of 18.47, a personal best for Beverage.
Freshman Victoria Perrow won the women's 60-meters with a time of 7.35. Junior Brandee Presley finished right behind her in third place with a time of 7.44.
In freshman Nikolai Van Huyssteen’s first time competing for Georgia, he passed over the bar at a height of 5.07 meters, bringing Georgia a victory in the pole vault event.
Georgia recorded a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 400-meter event, led by senior Elija Godwin who finished with a time of 47.73. Following Godwin, junior Caleb Cavanaugh placed second and freshman Bryce McCray placed third.
Georgia also recorded another victory in the women’s 800-meter event after senior Halle McClintock finished with a time of 2:09.95.
Freshman Eddiyah Frye secured another win for Georgia after she finished with a time of 8.27 in the 60-meter hurdle event. Freshman teammate Bella Witt got runners up honors in the event with a time of 8.33.
Senior Titiana Marsh got a victory in the women’s long jump event with a mark of 6.17 meters, winning by more than a foot.
Completing the victory sweep was junior Clay Pender in the men's 800-meter event, finishing with a time of 1:54.52.
Junior Wesley John finished second place in the mile. Junior Alencar Pereira took second place in the weight throw event. In the weight throw event, redshirt sophomores Elsie Igberaese and Mia Anderson, and De Silva also recorded personal bests.
For Georgia’s next meet, they will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete in the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 28 and 29.