Led by a pair of individual national champions, No. 6 Georgia men's track and field scored 35 points to take third place in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Oregon took home the men's championship with a score of 79 points.
The fourth-ranked Georgia women rounded out the weekend with 31 points to finish in fifth place. Arkansas took home the crown on the women’s side with a score of 68 points. Both the men and women were able to finish one point ahead of rival Florida in their respective competitions.
Matthew Boling and Karel Tilga both won individual national championships for the Georgia men. Boling posted the fifth best 200-meter dash in collegiate history.
"Georgia has become a powerhouse and we are proud of it,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou. “Especially when our previous class graduated with a championship and these new hungry [Bulldogs] started knocking on the door of a new title.”
Day 1 success
The Bulldogs started the weekend with big performances on Thursday. Sophomore Anna Hall led the way finishing as the runner-up in the pentathlon and scoring 4,401 points. This marks the ninth year in a row that Georgia has had an All-American compete in the pentathlon.
The fourth-ranked Georgia women ended Thursday with eight points and in fifth place through two events.
The men’s team did not see much action on opening day but they did see a strong start to the heptathlon. Through four of seven events in the heptathlon, the Bulldogs saw redshirt sophomore and national leader Kyle Garland explode for a career best 3,555 points to take a 21-point lead over Texas' Leo Neugebauer (3,534), who is ranked second nationally. Garland's score is the top Day 1 total in Bulldog history.
Tilga also tallied a monstrous Day 1 tallying 3,529 points and setting a personal best. She trailed her teammate Garland by only 26 points.
Kyprianou was very proud of how his team performed on opening day.
"Anna and the boys really put on a show for the Dawgs today,” Kyprianou said. “[Garland] and [Tilga] are competing like there is no tomorrow and they have their hands full with a tremendous competitor in the Texas decathlete. Our pair understands how important it is to carry our combined events tradition and how crucial it is to keep fighting until the end.”
Personal bests on Day 2
Day 2 was even more impressive from Tilga and Garland as the duo grabbed both of the top two spots in the championship event.
Garland set five personal bests on route to his second-place finish in the heptathlon. His teammate, Tilga, was the only person to beat him putting Georgia in charge of the top two spots. Tilga broke seven of his own personal records throughout the career day. This would be the first NCAA indoor title of any kind for the Bulldog men since 2017.
Garland began Day 2 by taking second in his 60-meter hurdles heat and third overall with a season-best time of 8.07. Garland led the rest of the competition by at least 68 points with five events down.
The Georgia duo carried the momentum of previous events into the pole vault. Garland started strong with four straight clearances before finishing with an opening try clearance at a personal best 15 feet, 11.25 inches. Tilga, who capped out at 15-5 in 2020, set a personal best with a score of 16-3.25. The score brought Tilga within 38 points of his teammate Garland who led the entire competition.
The final event for the heptathlon would be the 1000-meter. Tilga was able to finish in 2:36.32 thanks to four 31 second laps along the way. The score was high enough to win the race and boost him into first place in the overall competition. Garland finished in 2:45.53 putting him in second place in the competition and 61 points behind Tilga.
"Today was an amazing day for some of our elite student-athletes," Kyprianou said. "Obviously the highlight has to be [Tilga] and [Garland] in the historic heptathlon with a 1-2 finish. ... They are proudly continuing and improving our tradition.”
Boling earned his first All-America certificate in the long jump after passing the 25-foot mark for the third time in his career. Boling is the first indoor All-American in the event for the Bulldogs since Lester Benjamin traveled 25-7.75 for silver in 1984.
The sophomore class led the way for Georgia on day two of the competition with multiple sophomores finishing top of their event.
Hall continued her consistency over 6 feet in the high jump and added another six points for the Georgia women. Yet another second-year team member, Jasmine Moore, made her first of two appearances in the meet, this time in the long jump, and added a point to the Bulldogs' total. A collegiate record won the meet and the top four finishers were all over 21-10.
Yet another sophomore, Julia Fixsen, who impressed at the SEC championships this year, jumped the vault bar at 13-7.75 putting her in a tie for 11th place.
Day 3 All-American finishes
Saturday was a historic day for Boling as he shattered the school record and became the fifth best collegiate performer of all time in the 200-meter dash. His score of 20.19 was enough to finish first in the competition, edging second place by .01 seconds. This was the Bulldogs' second individual championship of the competition.
The Bulldogs had another trio of scoring All-America finishes on Saturday. Jasmine Moore scored in the triple jump her second scoring event through the weekend. Boling, sophomore Caleb Cavanaugh, senior Delano Dunkley and junior Elija Godwin ran for the Bulldogs in the 4-x-400 meter relay, finishing with a time of 3:04.84. Their time fell just short of the school record they set earlier this season.
Senior Jessica Drop earned her first certificate in the 300-meter with the second-best time of her career. Drop scored the women’s final three points pushing the Bulldogs from seventh to fifth.
The Bulldogs start the outdoor season right away with the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta on March 19-20. Georgia will host a pair of home meets: Spec Towns Invitational on April 9-10 and the Torrin Lawrence Memorial on April 30-May 1.