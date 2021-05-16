Georgia track and field had a busy weekend at the SEC Outdoor Championships in College Station, Texas. Five school records were broken as postseason competition began from Thursday to Saturday.
Three of those records came on the final day of the competition. Sophomore Matthew Boling finished third in the 200-meter-dash with a time of 20.06 seconds, breaking the previous school record of 20.14 seconds held for over 40 years by Mel Lattany at the 1979 SEC Championships.
Boling was a part of another record-breaking performance on Saturday, as the men’s 4-x-100 meter relay team set a record time of 39.02 seconds to finish second. Boling was joined by senior Delano Dunkley, junior Elija Godwin and sophomore Arian Smith.
Smith, also a wide receiver for the Georgia football team, showed off his versatility as an athlete by competing in the relay as well as taking eighth place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.18 seconds. It was his first time competing in the 100-meter since his junior year of high school, Smith said via Twitter.
Godwin also took home a school record of his own in the men’s 400-meter, with a time of 44.61 seconds. Godwin actually broke this record twice in the weekend, with his Friday preliminary time of 45.21 seconds now occupying the second slot in the school record books.
Sophomore Jasmine Moore had an outstanding performance in the triple jump, winning the event with a personal best attempt of 47 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Her performance was good enough for the second-best mark in school history.
Graduate student Amber Tanner won the women’s 800-meter dash with a time of 2 minutes, 2.94 seconds, besting the closest competitor by over two seconds.
Graduate student Kayla Smith set a school record Friday in the women’s pole vault with a jump of 14 feet, 8 3/4 inches. She placed fourth in the event.
Senior Marie-Therese Obst was the highlight of Thursday’s events for Georgia, extending her streak of wins in the women’s javelin with a throw of 187 feet, 11 inches.
The track and field team will return to action from May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida, as the athletes who have qualified will compete in the NCAA East Regionals.