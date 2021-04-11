Georgia’s track and field teams ended the Spec Towns Invitational by breaking multiple school records, earning top finishes and setting a new national leader.
Senior Marie-Therese Obst broke her own school record in the javelin with a mark of 201 feet, four inches. The score also made her the national leader in the event. Obst is now seventh on the world list for this year.
On the first day of the meet, Jasmine Moore broke a school record in the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 5 inches (0.4 wind). She broke the previous record of 22 feet, 4.25 inches held by Keturah Orji and moved up to second on the national list. The Olympic standard mark shot Moore to No. 10 on the all-time collegiate performer list. She also now holds the sixth-best score this year.
“The highlight has to be Jasmine Moore’s showing in the long jump,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou. “She hit the Olympic standard and broke a really tough school record held by an Olympian. I am really happy for Jasmine."
Georgia sophomore Anna Hall won two of four events on the first day of competition. She finished Day 1 with a score of 3,712 points and a narrow lead over grad transfer Aysa Reynolds with 3,410 points. Hall’s best performance was in the high jump with a 6-foot-2-inch jump. The mark was good for second nationally and sixth all-time for a Georgia athlete.
Matthew Boling made his debut in the long jump and the 100-meter event. He won both events with a score of 26 feet, 3.75 inches at long jump at 10.32 seconds at the 100.
Elija Godwin and Caleb Cavanaugh finished with the fastest time in both of their competitions on the first day. Godwin finished the 200-meter with a time of 20.53 and Cavanaugh ended with a time of 52.74 in the 400-meter hurdles.
Junior Karel Tilga finished the decathlon with the second-best score in collegiate history. Tilga’s 8,484 points was good enough for a school record and the world's top score this year. He also broke into the top four for Estonia all-time.
Anna Hall won the heptathlon after Day 2. Her score of 6,200 leads the nation this year, and is third on the current world list and second in Georgia history.
Shelby Tanner and Anna Marian Block finished first and second in the 800-meter. Tanner finished with a time of 2:03.39, while Block finished second at 2:09.80. Tanner’s time was second best in school history and third fastest in the country this year.
To complete the sweep of the 800-meter, Clay Pender won the men's division at a time of 1:50.47. The women’s 4-x-400-meter relay team took first with a time of 3:40.58. The team consisted of Tanner, Chelsea Zoller, Julia Hall and Halle McClintock.
Jonathan Tharaldsen earned his third victory as a Bulldog while Gavin Beverage finished second in the event.
Shelby Tyler took home the victory in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 8.75 inches while Sakari Famous finished second after clearing 5 feet, 7 inches. Labo Oke won the men’s triple jump with a score of 49 feet, 11.25 inches.
“They accomplished some amazing things today and on Friday,” Kyprianou said. “We had so many huge performances over the weekend in terrible conditions.”