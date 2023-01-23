Georgia track and field traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday for its second indoor meet of the season.
This marks the first trip of the year to Albuquerque for the Bulldogs. Qualifying athletes will return to New Mexico for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 10-11.
In the men’s 600 meter dash, Georgia saw freshman Will Sumner achieve the eighth-best collegiate finish of all-time with his 1:15.32 to win his event. Senior Clay Pender won the second 600m heat with a time of 1:18.55, ultimately finishing fifth overall.
Competing in his first meet of the year, senior Alencar Pereria won the men’s weight throw with a distance of 21.89 meters/71 feet, 10 inches, the fourth-longest throw in school history.
Freshman Keshaun Black ran a 6.66 in the 60m for third place in the meet and for fifth in the school record books. Black also finished third in prelims with a 6.69.
Sophomore Nikolai van Huyssteen saw his second straight runner-up finish in the men’s pole vault achieving a height of 5.30m/17-4.75.
In her second meet, freshman Kalia Jackson tied the school’s fifth-best 200-meter time with a 23.38, finishing ninth in the meet.
Sophomore Elena Kulichenko won the women’s high jump with a matched personal best of 1.83m/6-0, her second win in a row. Freshman Ella Rush cleared the bar with a height of 1.65m/5-5 on her first attempt achieving sixth.
Senior Titiana Marsh competed in her first long jump this season and earned a third place finish with a height of 6.13m/20-1.25.
Senior Ana da Silva threw for a distance of 16.59/54-5.25 in the women’s shot put placing her first for the first time in the 2023 season.
The Bulldogs will compete next in Lubbock, Texas for the multi-event cops at the Texas Tech Open + Multis on Thursday, January 26th.