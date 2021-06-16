After over a year of uncertainty and international deliberation concerning COVID-19, it appears that the Olympic torch will finally be lit, bringing the 2020 Summer games in Tokyo to an open on July 23.
This is welcomed news to athletes across the world, including many student athletes here in Athens. The University of Georgia has a rich Olympic history, producing Olympians dating back to 1936 and even hosting several events during the 1996 games in Atlanta.
Now, a new generation of Bulldogs begin their journey to Japan, but in order to get there, they must first compete with the nation’s best talent, making their way to beautiful Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Fresh off top 10 finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Bulldog track and field stars turn their attention to the looming U.S. Olympic Team Trials set to begin June 18.
Within both the men’s and women’s squads lay several Olympic hopefuls looking to book their tickets to Tokyo 2020.
For the men, all eyes are on Matthew Boling, the standout sprinter and long jumper who rose to fame following his viral high school record dash. Boling is coming off of an outstanding outdoor season that saw him set school records and post blazing times for the men’s 100 and 200 meter at the 2021 SEC Championships, ranking him top five nationally. His best long jump ranks top 10.
Alongside Boling, runners Elija Godwin and Arian Smith look to try their luck at qualifying in Eugene. All three were part of Georgia’s stellar 4-x-100 team that placed second at the SEC Championships, breaking a school record, before continuing on to the NCAA finals where they again placed second and again broke their own record.
On the field, shot putter Jonathan Tharaldsen has been very impressive, with an excellent performance at the FSU Relays in March. Decathlete Kyle Garland has been amazing, scoring high points at home and at the SEC Championships. Both of whom have exceeded Olympic qualifying standards for their respective events, placing them in great form for the coming week’s trials.
After bringing home third place at the NCAA Championships, the UGA women’s track and field team has several superstars amongst their ranks, eager to break out on the international stage.
Amber Tanner set a Georgia record with her 800 meter time at the UF Tom Jones Invitational, a performance that ranked sixth best nationally. She will look to bounce back from her tenth place finish at the NCAA 800 meter finals.
Anna Hall has been on fire this season for the Bulldogs. Alongside fellow heptathlete Asya Reynolds, the two have posted top five performances throughout their 2021 campaigns and have been elite across several different events.
The field athletes have been equally impressive. Kayla Smith’s third ranked pole vault exhibition at the SEC Championships was strong enough to propel her to yet another top five finish at the NCAA finals. Meanwhile, Jasmine Moore’s top three placements in both the long jump and triple jump bode great for her chances at qualification.
The Georgia track and field team is brimming with talent, and with the U.S. Olympic Team trials right around the corner, there should be no surprise to see Bulldogs dawning red, white and blue come July.