Georgia had a very strong showing in their outdoor season opener at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, setting eight personal records and winning eight events.
Junior Alencar Pereira started Georgia off strong by winning the hammer throw event. He threw a distance of 65.22 meters on his second attempt.
Both junior Julia Harisay and redshirt sophomore Elsie Igberaese set personal records in the discus event. Harisay had a distance of 47.79 meters on her first attempt giving her a second place finish. Igberaese threw a distance of 46.16 meters.
On the track, junior Destiny Jackson placed third and set a personal record in the 400-meter event with a time 54.14 seconds. Senior Halle McClintock also set a personal record in the event with a time of 56.24.
Junior Caleb Cavanaugh won the 400 with a personal record time of 46.71. Senior Delano Dunkley also placed second in the 200 with a time of 21.35.
In the women’s 200, freshman Kenondra Davis came in first with a personal record time of 23.22. Junior Brandee Presley followed Davis with a second place finish with a time of 23.62. In addition, freshman Eddiyah Frye set a personal record in the event with a time of 24.58.
To close out the weekend, junior Ana da Silva won the hammer throw event with a personal record distance of 62.92 meters.
Next up, Georgia will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays on March 24-26.