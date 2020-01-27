The second day at the Bob Pollock Invitational proved to be just as successful as the first for the Georgia track and field team.
The Bulldogs earned six top collegiate finishes and numerous national ranked performances throughout the second day in Clemson, South Carolina. But head coach Petros Kyprianou still expressed room for improvement.
“I am proud of everyone’s hard work but some of our young ones need to let the lion out of the cage and push to chase their dream,” Kyprianou said.
In the high jump, freshman Anna Hall cleared 6 1/2 on her second attempt and landed as the second overall finisher and top collegiate finisher. Freshman Shelby Tyler also cleared on her second attempt at 5-10 and got third overall.
Senior Darius Carbin had a third attempt clearance for the high jump at 7-2.50. He went over the bar at 7-3.75, which earned him a spot in top honors. This makes his second victory in a row this season.
Hall, Micaiah Ransby, Sterling Lester and Amber Tanner finished with a time of three minutes, 36.07 seconds to take the 4x400-meter relay. It is their second consecutive victory in the event and is the second-fastest time in school history and third-best on this year’s national list.
For the men, sophomore Elija Godwin, freshman Caleb Cavanaugh, junior Justes Nance and freshman Matthew Boling recorded their season best in the 4x400-meter relay. They finished second with a time of 3:10.78.
Godwin also achieved a victory in his first indoor event. In the 200-meter race, he finished with a time of 21.02 seconds. His time is now third on Georgia’s all-time list.
In the triple jump, freshman Jasmine Moore traveled 43-8.75, which is the fourth-best distance in the nation this season. Her first try at the event also gave her the No. 6 spot on UGA’s all-time top 10 list. Sophomore Titiana Marsh received runner-up honors with 42-11.
Freshman Haze Farmer won his second competition in a row when he went over the pole vault bar at 16-10.75, which is the 10th best in Georgia’s history.
“Overall, this was a very good showing especially for the ones that we rely on to carry us to NCAAs in March,” Kyprianou said. “This is a talented but very young team that is responding well to this level.”
