The Georgia track and field team continued to show improvement during the first day at the Bob Pollock Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, with several Bulldogs recording either season or personal bests Friday.
The sister duo of Jessica and Samantha Drop both showed their promise in the mile, with Jessica Drop earning a fourth-place finish at 4:44:39 and Samantha Drop acheiving a personal best of 4:50:68 in seventh place.
Imani Carothers, sophomore from Chicago, Illinois finished second overall in the 60 meter hurdle final at 8.20 seconds. With that mark, she moves up from fifth on the Georgia record list to fourth, while also landing her at a national rank of No. 6.
Julia Fixsen, a freshman from Shoreview, Minnesota, had a very impressive showing in the pole vault, winning her first collegiate meet. She jumped into the top 10 nationally as well as to No. 6 on the Georgia all-time list with her first attempt clearance of 13 feet, 10 inches. Senior Kayla Smith managed to take third with consecutive third-attempt clearances at 13-10 as well.
Freshman Anna Hall took eighth in the 60 meter hurdles final with an 8.59 finish, topping her preliminary-winning time of 8.66. She also competed in the shot put for the first time as a Bulldog, achieving a throw of 42-1.25. Sterling Lester was right alongside Hall in the 60 meter hurdles final, finishing in seventh place with the same time of 8.59. She took seventh in the hurdle preliminaries, registering a time of 8.56.
Kyle Garland, a redshirt freshman long jumper, saw his first competition as a Bulldog and showed immediate promise. He managed to be the top collegiate finisher — and second overall. His third-attempt jump of 25-2.75 landed him at seventh in the Georgia all-time list, third in the SEC and ninth in the nation. Matthew Boling, the star freshman from Houston, Texas, fouled out of his final three tries, but not before his third-attempt jump that measured in at 24-1.75.
It was a pair of two young freshman Bulldogs that earned top-five finishes in the men’s mile. Sam Bowers, who redshirted in 2019, finished in fifth place with a time of 4:13.79, while Chase Condra finished in fourth place having ran a 4:13-flat.
Elija Godwin finished in the top five in the 60 meter final alongside Boling. Boling showed out as he finished in third place with a time of 7.74, while Godwin ended up two spots further down in fifth place with a time of 6.78. Godwin had narrowly beaten Boling in his first race at this distance during the prelims, however, as both had clocked in at 6.76. Godwin finished slightly ahead by .002.
Freshman Arria Minor also saw her first collegiate 60 meter race during the preliminary round of the Bob Pollock invitational. She placed fifth with a time of 7.58 and was able to achieve a third-place finish in finals with a 7.51.
Micaiah Ransby and Destiny Jackson were the top two finishers in the 300 meter. Jackson finished in 39.63 to take third, while Ransby ran a 38.60 and took second. On the men’s side, Justes Nance finished third at 35.49 alongside teammate Curtis Borden who took fourth place with a 36.52 finish.
Both the male and female distance medley relay teams landed third place finishes, with the women finishing in 11:44.48, and the men in 10:20.90. Grace Clements a ran the first 5,000 meter race of the year for the Bulldogs and achieved a third place finish with a time of 17:52.
