The Georgia track and field teams finished strong at the Orange & Purple Elite indoor meet in Clemson, South Carolina, over the weekend. The meet, which marked the season opener, produced nine top collegiate finishes and top-five national finishes.
Head coach Petros Kyprianou was happy with the results and performances at the opener.
“We have a young but tough team on both sides,” Kyprianou said. “Everyone who set personal bests were my highlight today.”
There were multiple runners who set personal and school records at the meet.
Senior Darius Carbin had four first-attempt clearances in the high jump, close to his personal best he set last year. Freshman Shelby Tyler cleared the high jump at 5-11.50 in her first collegiate meet. She is currently tied for No. 2 in NCAA rankings.
Freshman Jasmine Moore hit 20-11.75 in the long jump and jumped to second on this year’s NCAA performance list. This also allowed her to take the ninth spot in the school record books. Sophomore Titiana Marsh reached her personal record with 20-3, which put her at No. 7 on the national list.
Freshman Matthew Boling finished with the third-fastest 60-meter dash time in Georgia history. He finished second, at 6.68, only .01 behind first. He is now No. 10 the NCAA list after this performance. In the long jump, Boling’s attempt cleared at 24-7.25, which allowed him to earn runner-up honors.
Sophomore Imani Carothers finished third overall in the women’s 60 meter hurdle. Carothers was a top collegiate finisher, and this makes her No. 5 in Georgia history. Redshirt freshman Sam Bowers was the top collegiate finisher in the 3,000 meter races, with a time of 8:29.32.
In the men’s pole vault, freshman Haze Farmer, junior Johannes Erm and sophomore Karel Tilga took first, second and third place. In the women’s pole vault, freshman Gracie Jauch and sophomore Courtney Long came in fifth and sixth place.
The women’s 4x400 meter relay squad finished strong for Georgia with the nation’s fifth-best time this year. Teammates freshman Arria Minor, graduate Victoria Powell, sophomore Sterling Lester and senior Amber Tanner earned the No. 9 spot on the school’s all-time top 10 list.
“It is very early in the year, but I am seeing a very, very bright future for these Dawg teams,” Kyprianou said. “I can’t wait for the next meet to see how we improve upon an amazing opener in Clemson.”
(1) comment
So why did the coaches decide to put Matthew Boling in the 60m when he could have easily won the 200 or 400? Obviously the 100 but there is no 100 indoors. I don't understand the thought process of his 60m event. Matthew is stronger as the race goes on and 60m is not enough ground to get going.
