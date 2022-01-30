The Georgia track & field team traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the Razorback Invite, Jan. 28-29. The 4-x-400 meter relay team placed 10th all-time collegiate performer list. Additionally Ana Da Silva, Matthew Boling, and Kyle Garland performed exceptionally at their respective events.
On the first day of the event, Boling dominated with another win in the long jump by 8.05 meters. Two hours later in the 200-meters, he claimed another victory. His 200m performance would’ve placed him 11th on the collegiate all-time performer list, if he had not previously owned the 5th spot from last year.
Also on Friday, Garland posted three personal records out of his four events in the heptathlon, posting a score of 3,628 points, giving him the lead. Garland’s stunning Friday performance is believed to be the top day one tally in collegiate history, beating the previous single-day best of 3,561.
Georgia didn’t shy away on day two of the meet. Da Silva continued to dominate women’s shot-put, as she led the way on Saturday with a 16.50 meter mark, giving her a three meet in a row victory. Additionally, it was Da Silva’s third meet of going at least 54 feet.
The 4-x-400m men’s relay team of Boling, Caleb Cavanaugh, Bryce McCray and Elija Godwin combined for the fastest time in school history of 3:04.07, giving the group the win and placing them 10th on the all-time collegiate performer list. Boling’s opening leg of 45.33 was the race’s third fastest, placing the team in a position to win.
After leading by 152 points on Friday, Garland obtained another personal record of 7.86 in the 60-meter hurdles to win the event for 1,017 points. Garland's best clearance in the pole vault was 4.35m and concluded the heptathlon with the 1000m, completing his laps in 2:46.57. In total, Garland placed second with a final score of 6,163.
Senior Titiana Marsh earned runner-up honors for the second straight time this year in the triple jump with a 13.32m.
Freshman Eddiyah Frye took eighth in the women’s 60-meter hurdle with a 8.23, however tied for 5th on UGA’s all-time list and registered a personal best.
In the women’s 60-meter dash, Freshman Victoria Perrow was the top finisher of the prelims with a then personal best of 7.28, and finished third with a personal best in the final of 7.27. Freshman Kenondra Davis was eighth in the final with a 7.45, after making a personal best in the prelims of a 7.38.
Additionally, junior Brandee Presley moved to 9th on the school’s all-time list with a 7.42 in the 60m prelims. Senior Halle McClintock also made history by sliding into the UGA top-10 after battling for a 2:09.05 placing 12th in the 800-meters.
“We have more in the tank and more goals to reach, but this was a great launching point in anticipation for the postseason,” head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert said. “Looking forward to training consistently through next weekend before we return to action but I love our energy and I am confident in the direction all of our student-athletes are moving in.”
Georgia will continue their travels to Nashville, Tennessee where they will compete for the Music City Challenge and Clemson, South Carolina for the Tiger Paw Invitational on February 11.