Georgia Track and Field completed their sixth of seven regular season scheduled meets this past weekend at the Georgia Tech Invitational April 23-24th. The track and field team had a strong performance throughout, acquiring ten victories.
A week after setting the school record in the 100-meter with a 9.98, Matthew Boling re-set his own school record and tied with the world’s third-fastest time in the 200m with a 19.92.
The two-day event began on Friday, where the team first recorded six individual victories.
As junior Kyle Garland prepares for his next decathlon, he took top honors in 110-meter hurdles and bumped from ninth to seventh in the UGA record books after hurdling for 13.87. Another victory was found in hurdles by freshman Eddiyah Frye as she also tied for 8th on UGA record books for the 100m hurdles with a 13.38
Junior Alencar Pereira and graduate transfer Ty Kunzman held the top-2 with both of their longest distance on their third attempt on the hammer throw. Pereira sent a 67.53m, for his second 221-foot toss to win the event, and Kunzman a 58.07m
Senior Alejandro Collins and graduate transfer Julia Harisay both won their respective javelin throw events. Collins threw the javelin for 63.12m on his third toss and Harisay started the series with a throw of 43.74m that was enough to claim victory by eight inches.
Finally, senior Delano Dunkley claimed victory in the 100m with a difference of .01 between him and the second-place finisher.
Junior Ana Da Silva posted the second-best mark of her career for runner-up honors in shot put. Throughout her five of six throws, she threw for more than 56 feet, with her peak throw being 17.52m on her fifth attempt to take the lead. However, she would be knocked-out of the lead by a toss of 17.53m
On Saturday, day 2, four more victories were acquired by the Bulldogs and Boling set his record.
Boling sprinted past 51 other athletes in the 200m with a 19.92, giving him his first victory in the event this season and beating his own school record of 20.06 that was set in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship. Additionally, this time matches the world’s third-fastest time this year. This time comes after a week ago when Boling went sub-10 in the 100m at the FSU relays.
Another victory and record broken came from senior Titiana Marsh as she leaped for her longest effort in the triple jump, a 13.38m to win the event and to move into the nation’s top 15.
Senior Elija Godwin added the third victory by running for 46.09 in the 400m, also the only competitor to go sub-47 seconds.
Both men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams finished in the top-2, with the men grabbing a win for 3:06.10 and the women clocked a 3:44.02 for second.
Georgia Track and Field will be coming home to Athens to finish up their regular season at the fifth-annual Torrin Lawrence Memorial (April 29-30) on the Spec Towns Track.