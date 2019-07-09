Georgia runner Jessica Drop leads the pack during the 1500 meter run at the Spec Towns Track Invitational on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Friday is the first of a two-day invitational meet hosted by UGA that welcomes track and field teams from all over the country. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)