Four Bulldogs who either recently finished their collegiate career or who will be back next season were in action at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Under-23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico, this past weekend.
Of the four that competed, three Bulldogs came home with a medal in their different events.
Rising senior Jessica Drop started the action for Georgia’s competitors in the 5000 meters on Friday morning. Drop, who already earned a pair of First Team All-America certificates in the event during her career, earned herself a 2nd place finish.
Rising junior Aliyah Whisby was the other Bulldog who competed on Friday, and she had a strong showing in the long jump event. Whisby went an Olympic standard and Georgia record distance of 22 feet, 4 ½ inches, topping Keturah Orji’s mark from 2018. The jump earned Whisby first place and gave the Bulldogs a second medal at the event.
2019 senior Michael Nicholls raced in the 110m hurdles semifinal on Saturday morning as he represented his home nation of Barbados. Nicholls had a 13.77 second performance and came in third in the preliminaries. In the finals, Nicholls came in fourth at 13.59 seconds, and was one hundredth away from finishing in the top three.
Fellow 2019 senior Keenon Laine, who recently took fourth in the high jump at outdoor Nationals, was the last to compete over the weekend. Laine hit 7-4.25 for the fourth time this outdoor season to finish first in the high jump and earn the third and final medal for the Bulldogs at the event.
This summer action comes on the heels of the men’s team finishing fourth at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in early June. It marked the program’s 10th top-four national finish since 2016, a run that includes a pair of NCAA team titles.
