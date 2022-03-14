The Georgia track & field team concluded its indoor season at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship in Birmingham, Alabama from March 11-12. The Bulldogs finished in the top 10 for the fifth consecutive NCAA Indoor Championship with an eighth place finish by the men, while the women took 46th.
The Georgia men scored 23 points for their eighth place finish, while the women’s team combined for 2.2 points from two athletes. Texas claimed the Men’s title with 47 points while Florida won the women’s title with 68.
The highlight of the event came from Junior Kyle Garland in the heptathlon, Garland posted a score of 6,200 to earn silver medal honors for the second time straight.
The event began Friday with junior Matthew Boling securing bronze in the long jump by leaping for 7.86m. This improved on his previous seventh place finish in the long jump from 2021. Boling’s eight points tied the Bulldogs for 11th.
Also on Friday, Garland would post 3,592 points for day one scores in the heptathlon. Garland was consistent throughout Saturday, placing 2nd in all events except for the 60 M.
Day two would include much more scorers for the Bulldogs. Saturday began with Garland as he finished the heptathlon. Garland started the day strong with the 60m hurdles, finishing second with 7.95. An hour later, Garland placed 14th in the pole vault but remained in the overall lead by 33 points. The 1000-meter would conclude the heptathlon, Garland finished 11th, allowing Ayden Owens of Arkansas to claim victory by 11 points.
“It’s always tough when you fall just short of something that you wanted so bad” said Kyle Garland, via his Instagram, “but I am blessed to be the Heptathlon Silver Medalist in one of the greatest NCAA Heptathlon competitions of all time.”
Georgia’s 4-x-400-meter relay team of Boling, junior Caleb Cavanaugh, freshman Bryce McCray, and senior Elija Godwin also competed on Saturday, and obtained their second straight fourth place finish at nationals.
Boling notably also ran for 6.63s, placing fifth for the 60-meter, coming into the meet ranked ninth nationally. Boling had also ran the 200-meter but was disqualified for a lane violation after initially taking second.
For the women, Ana da Silva threw for a best of 17.24m, giving her a seventh place finish. Silva earned the program their first All-America certificate in shot put since 2013.
Additionally, Freshman Elena Kulichenko finished eighth for her first trip to the NCAA Championships with a best of 1.78m and registered two first-attempt clearances for the high jump.
As the Georgia Track & Field team finished their indoor season at Birmingham, they look forward to the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta on March 18-19 to begin their outdoor season.