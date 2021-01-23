Georgia track and field’s 4-x-400-meter relay team has cause for national aspirations following their strong performance at the Clemson Invitational. With a time of 3 minutes, 10.39 seconds, this was the best 4x400 relay time for Georgia since 2016.
The relay team consists of sophomore Matthew Bolling, sophomore Caleb Cavanaugh, senior Delano Dunkley and junior Elija Godwin.
“Our goal was to just go out there and do our best and see what we could do at the moment,” Godwin said.
Godwin credits this mindset to be a major part of their success, as they did not have the stress of beating a certain time and were simply competing to run as fast as they could.
Bolling emphasized how a huge part of their early success this season comes from their conditioning and dedication in the offseason while having to adhere to any COVID-19 restrictions.
“As a group, we stayed together really well, always focused on what we needed to do and the ultimate goal which was to run fast and win,” Boling said. “I think our dedication to the sport and training that coach had set up during the fall really helped with our 400 split.”
Boling also noted how the four’s bond and friendship benefits them when it comes to competition time. They’re frequently together outside of track but are all also very competitive when it comes to training.
“Every practice we want to … beat each other,” Boling said. “Being able to compete but also having each other’s backs and wanting to run for each other really contributed to the success.”
Godwin complemented this notion with an emphasis on team bondage and motivation.
“We just uplift each other,” Godwin said. “The main focus is to keep the group confident.”
While they had a good performance in their first competition of the season, the relay team expects to improve with sights set on being national contenders.
“Our standard at Georgia is to always compete nationally. That will require us getting about three seconds faster as a relay,” said associate head coach Althea Thomas. “I think we have a lot of room to grow.”
However, Thomas has no doubts they can achieve this goal and she heavily believes Boling, Cavanaugh, Dunkley and Godwin have what it takes to compete at a national level.
“Those guys are up for the challenge,” Thomas said. “They’re up for just mentally, emotionally and physically stepping it up.”
With national aspirations, Georgia’s 4-x-400 relay team will continue to train and attempt to take advantage of opportunities to display improved times at upcoming meets.
“I know we have a lot of potential to get down even [to] like the top three times in the nation going into nationals,” Boling said. “I expect for us to make nationals and for sure have a run for the title.”
