Georgia didn’t play like the No. 3 team in the country in the first quarter against Notre Dame and Tennessee.
The Bulldogs were tied with Notre Dame 0-0 after the first quarter on Sept. 21. Running back D’Andre Swift had just 6 rushing yards and minus 6 receiving yards against a defense that came into the game ranked 80th in the nation in rush defense.
Against Tennessee, Georgia was tied 7-7 at the conclusion of the first quarter before conceding the lead on the first play of the second quarter when freshman quarterback Brian Maurer connected with Jauan Jennings on a 12-yard touchdown catch.
Maybe it has something to do with Georgia’s reputation.
“Everybody is going to give us our best shot,” defensive lineman Michael Barnett said. “They see us as one of the top teams in the country.”
Georgia traveled to Vanderbilt to start the year, but Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium was a far more intense atmosphere. In games like that one, Georgia players can’t rely on the partisan crowd at Sanford Stadium.
“To find energy and juice, you have to look to each other … You have to provide your own juice. There’s not going to be a grand entrance, a run out, there’s not going to be red lights everywhere [and] the stadium is not going to be black,” safety J.R. Reed said.
In the second quarter against Tennessee, Rodrigo Blankenship made a field goal before Tennessee missed a field goal attempt of its own. Lawrence Cager scored a 3-yard touchdown pass to give Georgia a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. In total, the Bulldogs scored 16 points in the second quarter before winning 43-14.
While it may be a good thing that Georgia can fight its way back into games, head coach Kirby Smart wants his team to start games on a better foot. It would bode well for the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth.
“I think we have to do a better job as coaches preparing them early in the game,” Smart said. “When you’re a good defense, you don’t see the same things. In the history of the really good defenses that I’ve been with, you go into a game expecting one thing and the other team has worked really trying to counteract that.”
Reed said the defense tries to start with an increased tempo and ‘juice’. The defense and the offense will poke fun at each other to try to get each other going.
“Jake might run past you and say you don’t have any juice, I might run past him and say he’s not ready for practice,” Reed said. “We all try to pull each other along because we’re going to need each other.”
South Carolina comes to town on Saturday for a noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium. Rest assured, the Gamecocks will be looking to make a statement.
“We want to hunt people, we want to attack people,” Reed said. “We don’t want to feel like we’re being attacked … It seems like everyone is gunning for you, but we want to gun for everybody.”
