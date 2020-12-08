There will be no more week-to-week shuffling in the SEC. With schedules finalized, either Georgia will play Missouri this weekend, or they won’t meet in 2020. That’s good news for head coach Kirby Smart, who wasn’t pleased by the 11th-hour cancellation of the Bulldogs’ matchup with Vanderbilt last Friday.
“I hated it,” Smart said in a virtual press conference Monday. “It is what it is. There’s not a lot anyone can control in that situation.”
Sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean had to switch gears this past weekend. He said it took some time to “de-escalate” his mind from its usual pregame intensity and find something else to do. His solution was homework.
But Friday wasn’t the first time Dean and the Bulldogs lost control of their schedule. Positive COVID-19 tests and postponed games around the SEC moved up Georgia’s built-in off-day from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24.
With an extra week to prepare, Georgia’s defense won a hard-fought victory against Kentucky on Halloween. Although it allowed its second-most rush yards this season, it held the Wildcats to a single field goal. Meanwhile, Georgia’s running backs raced for 215 yards, their second-best mark of 2020, and scored both of its touchdowns.
Next, a COVID-19 outbreak within Missouri’s program scratched Georgia’s Nov. 14 road trip. After another off-week, the Bulldogs hosted Mississippi State in Athens looking like a completely different team. Its run defense still excelled, but Georgia gave up the most points and the most total yards through any of its six wins. On offense, quarterback JT Daniels won the game as Georgia posted an abysmal 8 yards on the ground.
“It’s been a very strange season,” Dean said in a virtual press conference Tuesday night. “I feel like it’s been more of a mental challenge than anything … getting in gear and ready for a game, then definitely like last week we didn’t find out until Friday morning that we weren’t going to play.”
Dean hasn’t had much trouble getting in gear no matter the opponent and no matter the day. He led the team in tackles against both Kentucky and Mississippi State, adding to his team-best 63 on the year.
Missouri has endured its fair share of rescheduling as well. The main difference from Georgia, however, is that its back-to-back postponements in Weeks 7 and 8 were due to the spread of COVID-19 among its own players. Still, the Tigers were no worse for wear when they returned to the gridiron three weeks ago. They’ve taken three consecutive wins, averaging 628 yards of offense in their last two.
Smart said ailing personnel likely limited Missouri’s practices from Nov. 1-20, but that the midseason break might’ve contributed to its renewed offensive vigor.
“I think it certainly helps the youth on their team,” Smart said. “When you have a new offensive system, time helps. I know that from ours. The more time you get to get guys experience, it helps you operate more efficiently.”
Like Missouri, Georgia will enter Saturday on its hottest offensive streak of the year. While last weekend’s postponement has the potential to dampen the Bulldogs’ momentum, senior linebacker Jermaine Johnson is focusing on the positive.
“Everybody gets a rest, and we’ve got a very good opponent on Saturday,” Johnson said. “So, we’re ready for them, and [we’ll] go out there and execute.”
