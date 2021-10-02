Georgia has outscored its last two opponents 99-0 with a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt and most recently, a 37-0 win over Arkansas. The Bulldogs have used a combination of shutout defense and explosive offense to continue its undefeated run in 2021.
“I've played on teams with good defenses and I played on teams with bad defenses and there is just a whole lot less stress to play on a team with a good defense,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said.
Georgia’s defense shut out two consecutive SEC opponents for the first time since 1980, and the first time since 1976 that the Bulldogs shut out a top-10 team.
The Bulldogs’ defense started the game forcing two consecutive three-and-out drives with Arkansas gaining a combined negative 13 yards. Between the two drives, the Razorbacks took 3 minutes and 36 seconds off the clock.
“We’re pushing for a three-and-out every time we touch the field,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said.
Georgia started the second half in the same way, forcing Arkansas to punt after three plays in the first two drives of the half. The Razorbacks had a total of negative seven yards and took two minutes and 20 seconds off the clock.
Arkansas had possession for a total 23 minutes and 18 seconds compared to Georgia’s 36 minutes and 42 seconds. While the Razorbacks had possession, the Bulldogs’ defense contained their run game.
Arkansas came into its game ranked eighth in the country averaging 261 rushing yards per game. Georgia held the Razorbacks’ offense to 75 rushing yards, a new season low.
While Arkansas’ offense had its worst performance on the ground, Georgia had its best rushing performance of the season. The Bulldogs ran for 273 yards on 56 carries, the most attempts and rushing yards for Georgia in 2021.
Bennett said Arkansas played in a defense that made it hard for him to throw the ball successfully. So, Georgia knew it would have to run the ball to make the offense effective.
“We knew that we were gonna have to do, with the defense that they run,” Bennett said. “The offensive line knew, the running backs knew, the wide receivers knew and the tight ends knew that their job this week was to run the ball and that's what we did”
Georgia’s running backs accounted for every offensive touchdown scored against Arkansas. Zamir White led the Bulldogs with two while Kendall Milton scored one touchdown.
Special teams accounted for the other touchdown when redshirt sophomore Daniel Jackson blocked a punt in the end zone. Jackson swatted the punt before White recovered it for a touchdown. It was Georgia’s first blocked punt of the season.
The kicking unit continued Georgia’s scoring with Jack Podlesny hitting three field goal attempts, the furthest coming from 46 yards out.
In its second time facing a top-10 team, the Bulldogs’ offense, defense and special teams performed well to continue their 2021 season. Head coach Kirby Smart said the offense helped the defense once again shut out the opponent.
“We're gonna keep preaching to get better and grow,” Smart said. “We're not where we need to be but as long as they're buying in because we got this really good vibe on our team of complimentary football.”