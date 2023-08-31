Georgia, UT Martin preparing for Week 1 clash

Georgia football is back.
The Bulldogs are set to start their 2023-2024 season against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks in Sanford Stadium on Sept. 2. This is the first time the two have played against each other, with the matchup leaning in the Bulldogs’ favor. The two-time defending national champions will enter the game as heavy favorites.
Many players will make their debut against the Skyhawks, but no one name carries more weight than new starting quarterback Carson Beck. The redshirt junior out of Jacksonville, Florida, has patiently waited behind players like former starter Stetson Bennett for his chance to put his talents on display. In limited time under center, Beck has showcased his arm talent that could shine with the plethora of pass-catchers within the locker room.
UT Martin finished the previous season with an overall record of 7-4, led by former quarterback Dresser Winn. Ole Miss transfer Kinkead Dent was named the starter for the season opener — the first start of his collegiate career.
Like Winn, many of UT Martin’s prominent pieces from the previous season are no longer present. Zak Wallace — who led the team in rushing with 1,012 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns — transferred to Arkansas State.
Leading receiver Colton Dowell, on the other hand, was drafted in the seventh round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dowell ended last season with 67 receptions, 1,032 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
While the Skyhawks have several positions with room for improvement, many players still have the potential to perform well. The team’s second-leading rusher last year, Sam Franklin, totaled 676 rushing yards as a freshman and made his way into the endzone eight times. DeVonte Tanksley, who was the second-leading receiver last season with 653 receiving yards and one touchdown, will return to the receiving core.
The last time UT Martin faced an opponent from the SEC was against Tennessee last season, which was ranked as the No. 3 overall team at the time. The game did not fare well for UT Martin as the team was outmatched in a 65-24 defeat. Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a field day with UT Martin’s defense.
Hooker posted 276 passing yards and three touchdowns, two of which belonged to Hyatt. Hyatt also racked in seven catches and 176 receiving yards to go along with his touchdowns. These totals came in two quarters before the duo was pulled from the game for the reserves.
The matchup between the Skyhawks and the Bulldogs has the potential of ending in a blowout that sees a majority of starters resting by halftime. Even with some returning prominent pieces on the offense for the Skyhawks, there’s a chance they won’t be able to compete with the Bulldogs.
The defense has two preseason first-team All-Americans in Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Malaki Starks in addition to Javon Bullard’s second-team nomination. Although those were just the All-Americans, there are other players like Nazir Stackhouse and sophomore Mykel Williams who were not named that could make a huge impact on the game.
Georgia’s offense will look slightly different from last season after former offensive coordinator Todd Monken departed for the NFL. Mike Bobo made his return as the play caller with the team, promoted from the offensive analyst position he held under Monken the season prior.
Preseason first-team All-American Brock Bowers leads the offensive charge, with Georgia pass catchers Dominic Lovett, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint figuring to factor as prominent targets in Beck’s first start.
The ground game will be manned by multiple running backs. If Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are available to play, they are expected to take a majority of the snaps in the backfield if the two are healthy enough to play.
The departure of offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon will be an adjustment for the team to overcome, but with returning talent in Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss, the group should adapt quickly. The new additions in line to replace the tackle duo will likely be Earnest Greene III and Amarius Mims with Austin Blaske serving as depth.
As the season approaches, eyes are falling on Georgia as the team chases its third national championship under head coach Kirby Smart. Although not the most contentious home opener, many compelling storylines are in place as UT Martin attempts to overcome the odds.