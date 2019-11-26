Georgia volleyball head coach Tom Black announced four new players for the 2020 season on Monday. The recruiting class includes middle hitter Phoebe Awoleye, libero Mallory Downing, middle hitter Mackenzie Norris, and opposite Regan Tinkle.
“We are incredibly excited about this class,” Black said. “They are a well-coached, competitive group of young women who want to see how good they can be and what kind of impact they can have on Georgia volleyball. We expect great things from them, and we know they’re willing to do what it takes.”
Awoleye played for Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. She was a second-team Under Armour and Prep All-American and helped Walton to four straight state titles and the 2017 Prep Volleyball National Championship.
“Phoebe is a big-time talent and high character person we cannot wait to get into our program,” Black said. “She brings a physicality and desire to grow and build her game that will take her to exciting heights here at Georgia.”
Downing hails from Winter Park, Florida, where she broke the Winter Park High School digs record in each of her first two seasons. With club team Top Select Volleyball, she played in two Junior National Championships, earning silver medals at USAV Nationals and AAU Nationals. Her older brother Kyle McClanahan played collegiate basketball at Florida from 2008-2012.
Norris comes from Woodstock High School, and also played club for A5 Volleyball. She recorded 219 total blocks, 52 aces, and 220 kills with a .325 hitting clip across two seasons of prep volleyball.
Tinkle joins Georgia volleyball from Hagerstown High School in Indiana. She was a four-time all-conference selection while picking up TEC Player of the Year, all-district, all-state, and team MVP honors in each of her final two seasons. With club team Munciana Volleyball, Tinkle helped lead them to the 2017 AAU National Championship game.
“Regan is a strong, physical player who can hit with power from multiple positions,” Black said. “She’s not afraid to work and it’s brought her game to a good level that will only continue to rise.”
Overall, Georgia has turned in another strong recruiting effort under Black that looks poised to make a quick impact. Freshman Kacie Evans has played a key role on this year’s 19-9 team. Continued recruiting and development is showing on the court that the program could be headed in the right direction.
