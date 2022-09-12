Georgia volleyball added three wins to its record this past weekend during its first road trip to Massachusetts.
On Friday, Bulldogs defeated Iona 3-1 in the first match then followed up with a five-set victory over the tournament’s host Northeastern 3-2.
The next day Georgia finished the weekend with a perfect 3-0 record thanks to a 3-1 victory over Harvard.
The offensive duo of junior Sophie Fischer and senior Kacie Evans tallied over 80 kills combined over the course of the three games. Fischer also led Georgia’s blocking attack as she has been doing all season.
In the first game against Iona, Evans had 13 kills with a .375 hitting percentage. Fischer and sophomore Abby Maesch together had a total of 15 kills in the match while three other Bulldogs totaled at least five kills.
Redshirt junior Alexa Fortin totaled a career-best 27 assists against the Gaels.
On the defensive side for Georgia, sophomore Bailey Cox finished the match with 22 digs making that her first 20-dig match of the season.
Georgia 3, Iona 1
Iona hit the ground running as the Gaels took the first set by a score of 25-20. A 5-1 run to take a 9-7 lead in the set proved to be the key of the set as Iona never lost the lead after that.
A 6-1 run in the second set helped the Bulldogs gain separation from the Gaels with a 12-8 lead after trailing early on in the set.
Iona cut the lead down to three making the score 14-11. However, Georgia won nine of the next 10 points that gave the Bulldogs an 11-point advantage.
Georgia rolled into the set two victory by a score of 25-15 following the huge offensive run.
The third set was once again a close battle early on. However, with the score knotted up at seven, Georgia went on another large offensive run by scoring in seven of the next nine plays.
The score was now 14-9.
The Gaels kept up with Georgia’s strong scoring display but eventually fell by a score of 25-21 giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the match.
The beginning of the fourth and final set was highlighted by a 7-0 run from the Bulldogs that put them ahead 8-2. They then followed that run up with an 8-1 run later in the set to go up by 10 points.
Georgia won the set easily by a score of 25-14 to tally its first win of the weekend.
Georgia 3, Northeastern 2
Georgia’s comeback win over Northeastern was led by a career-best in kills by Fischer who had 18 total kills in the match. Evans followed behind with 16 kills, eight digs and five blocks.
Freshman Estelle Haugen finished with seven kills. Senior Megan Froemming and graduate Sage Powell tallied 15 of their own together.
Cox continued to play strong defensively and posted 19 more digs on the day while Fortin totaled eight. Powell also finished with seven of the 13 total blocks that Georgia had in the match.
After losing the first two sets 21-25 and 14-25, the Bulldogs pulled off an impressive reverse sweep of the Huskies by taking the final three sets 25-17, 28-26 and 15-10.
Georgia 3, Harvard 1
After dropping the first set of the match 28-30, the Bulldogs rallied to take the next three sets to pull off their third comeback victory of the weekend.
Georgia outscored the Crimson 25-16, 25-18 and 25-14 to win the match.
Fischer led the Bulldogs with 17 kills while Evans finished at a close second with 16. Fischer’s hitting percentage was an impressive .571 on 28 swings. She also led the game with seven blocks.
Freshman Tori Harper also showcased her skills to her new team by totaling a season high of seven kills.
Cox put up 14 digs while Evans had nine with four blocks as well.
A total of 12 aces were completed with six coming from Cox and Evans. This is a new season high.
Overall, the weekend was a great success for the Bulldogs as they came home with a 3-0 record and a lot of impressive play.
The current 8-1 record that Georgia boasts will be tested with NC State and No. 5 Georgia Tech being the next opponents on the Bulldogs’ schedule.
Georgia will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to challenge NC State on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.