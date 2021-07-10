University of Georgia head volleyball coach Tom Black and the Bulldogs volleyball program have announced the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.
The 2021 season will be the 44th for the Georgia program and Black’s fifth at the helm. The 29-match schedule represents a return to normalcy for the program after an abbreviated conference-only 2020-2021 season in which the Bulldogs finished 8-14.
Opening weekend will take place at Stegeman Coliseum on Aug. 27-28, when Georgia will host Morehead State, Winthrop and Pepperdine in a tournament to kick off the new season.
Labor Day weekend features the Ameritas Players Challenge in Lincoln, Nebraska. The tournament will feature Georgia facing off with Arizona State, Nebraska and Omaha. Tournament play concludes with three matches in Orlando against Florida State, Florida Gulf Coast and UCF Sept. 9-11. The last two non conference matches are at NC State (Sept. 16) and at Georgia Tech (Sept. 18).
The Conference schedule is made up of 18 matches, with each member institution facing each other at least once. SEC play will open for the Bulldogs on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at South Carolina. The conference home opener is a week later on Wednesday, Sept. 29, against Florida.
Georgia will also host SEC opponents Tennessee (Oct. 15), Auburn (Oct. 22-23), Mississippi State (Oct. 27), Missouri (Nov. 13-14) and LSU (Nov. 26-27).
As far as the conference road schedule, the Bulldogs will face Arkansas (Oct. 2), Texas A&M (Oct. 7-8), Alabama (Oct. 30-31), Kentucky (Nov. 10) and Ole Miss (Nov. 18-19).
In spite of the overall subpar season, Georgia finished 2020-21 with four victories in the last seven matches of the season. The Bulldogs will hope to carry over that momentum and build off it for the 2021 season.