The Georgia volleyball team broke a five-game losing streak after defeating Texas A&M in straight sets in Thursday’s match on the road: 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.
The Bulldogs earned their first conference win in a big way with this being one of their best performances of the season. There were big performances from sophomore Phoebe Awoleye, who finished the match with 10 kills and a .571 hitting percentage. Freshman Bailey Cox tallied a season-best 14 digs while junior Kacie Evans added 12 more with eight digs.
“I think it was one of our steadiest matches competitively,” head coach Tom Black said. “I thought we were able to keep a good level of intensity point-by-point which is most important. We had a lot of people play well as a result and I think I was most happy about that; just how steady we were competitively.”
The effort was there for the Bulldogs. Cox made that apparent when she went into the Aggie stands to keep a ball in play which later resulted in a Georgia score. The Bulldogs could not be stopped offensively as they recorded six service aces to add to their 35 kills.
While Georgia boasted a strong offensive performance, the Aggies put up a fight from the first serve. The first set entailed a back-and-forth battle between opponents when the Bulldogs opened up with a 4-1 that was responded with an Aggies run to tie it up. It wouldn’t be until Georgia went on a 3-0 run that the Bulldogs took a solid lead to clinch the first set.
Again, Texas A&M started off strong taking a 10-9 lead in the second set. After a 6-1 run by the Bulldogs, the momentum shifted resulting in a 2-0 lead for Georgia. The momentum remained with the Bulldogs as they rode it all the way to a victory in straight sets after they won the third set 25-17 over the Aggies in the first of two meetings.
Georgia will have a quick turn around as the Bulldogs face the Aggies again Friday at 8 p.m.