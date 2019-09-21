Georgia volleyball brought in the largest crowd in its history with 3,480 fans entering Stegeman to watch the Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech in four sets. Prior to Friday, the largest crowd in attendance was in 2012 with 3,222 people for a match also against Georgia Tech.
“I think that the crowd was a huge factor,” said setter Meghan Donovan. “We thrive off of the energy, especially with a big in state rival like Georgia Tech.”
Georgia fans immediately got involved as Georgia Tech started off the first set by missing the first serve. The Bulldogs got out to a quick 6-0 lead before the Yellow Jackets eventually called a timeout.
Rachel Ritchie, who earned five kills, and Kacie Evans, who had four kills, helped continue Georgia’s success by making smart and hard shots that the Yellow Jackets couldn’t get up.
The first set ended with Georgia winning 25-15 after keeping the lead throughout the whole set.
“I felt amazing coming out on the court tonight,” said Ritchie. “Even as someone from California who didn’t really know the background between the Georgia and Georgia Tech rivalry, I really felt it in my blood, and I could feel it in the fans.”
During the second set, the crowd went crazy when the Bulldogs started off with an ace from Kacie Evans, but the Yellow Jackets fought to keep the score close and eventually were tied with the Bulldogs at one point.
With the lead changing four times and the score being tied a total of 12 times, it ended with the Bulldogs gaining the momentum to secure the second-set win 25-22.
The Bulldogs almost came back in the third set, but ultimately lost their energy and Georgia Tech took the lead and won 25-17.
During this set, both Ritchie and Evans got their kills in the double-digits during the battle.
“I mean they’re a good team and I think their backs were against the wall, so they responded,” head coach Tom Black said. “I was glad to see that little run we had at the end of the match, but it was a little too late. But it was good to see us pushing back and that carry into the fourth set.”
During the fourth set, the Bulldogs took the lead as Georgia Tech began to fall to the pressure.
After the Yellow Jackets had a slight comeback in points, the Bulldogs ultimately sealed their fate, winning the final set 25-18.
“We were super aggressive from the start and we wanted to make sure we were making plays instead of errors,” junior Kendall Glover said. “I thought our hitters did a really good job of just being scrappy with their shots. Our aggressiveness on the court was really great.”
Overall, offensively Evans lead the team with 16 kills, followed by Ritchie with 14 kills, then Kayla Rivera and Kianna Young with 9 kills each.
“I think we got the middles going a lot more and the outsides did a really great job of hitting out of system shots where the libero passed to them and they crushed it in the corner,” said Meghan Donovan.
In defense, Donovan led the team on the court with 50 assists and Glover had a total of 19 digs.
“I just wanted to make sure that I played hard for my teammates,” Glover said. “I always know that they have my back, so I always want to have theirs. So what I am most proud about is that we played as a team and we won together."
