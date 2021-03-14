The Georgia volleyball team got back in the win column Saturday night by outlasting Texas A&M 3-2. It is the first win for the Bulldogs since Nov. 20.
Georgia always kept sets close throughout its losing streak but never came out victorious. This match was a different story. The Bulldogs lost to Texas A&M 3-1 Friday before defeating the Aggies a day later.
“I think everything we did well last night, we just did it well for longer tonight,” said head coach Tom Black.
Junior outside hitter Mallory Hernandez had a season-high 19 kills in the game and recorded a .471 hitting percentage. She also tied her season high with five blocks.
“I’ve been focusing on my approach and in the game I’ve been getting off that focus,” Hernandez said. “But tonight I was just like ‘You have to do this, you’re gonna hit it here, you’re gonna hit at this person.’ Also my team rallying around me was very encouraging, and it motivated me to do better.”
Sophomore outside hitter Kacie Evans also notched a season-high in kills with 20. She also had 13 digs, making this her fourth double-double performance of the season.
As a team, Georgia outperformed the Aggies in kills 64-59. Texas A&M led in digs 73-68. Georgia had a final hitting percentage of .237, and Texas A&M had a final hitting percentage of .195.
After Texas A&M won the first set 25-22, Georgia opened the second set on a quick 3-0 scoring run before Texas A&M rallied to tie the score at four. The two teams exchanged points until it was tied at 12.
Georgia outside hitter Amber Stivrins then began to take over the set. Georgia had a 15-13 lead before Stivrins scored six of the next seven points for Georgia and opened its lead to 22-17.
“We just started seeing trends,” Stivrins said. “Being quick to adjust was something we’ve been working towards and we finally clicked tonight, and everyone was good about taking advice and putting it into action.”
Hernandez scored the final two points to give Georgia the set 25-20.
The Bulldogs got off to a quick start in the third set, as they opened on an 8-2 scoring run. Georgia had a 19-13 lead before Texas A&M went on a matching 8-2 scoring run to tie the game at 21.
After holding on to a 24-23 lead, Georgia appeared to have won the set after a Texas A&M attacking error. The officials quickly reversed their call and gave the point to the Aggies. Georgia challenged unsuccessfully, and Texas A&M scored the next two points to win 26-24.
The Bulldogs looked like a different team after that. After trailing 11-8 in the fourth set, Georgia went on a 7-1 scoring run. The Aggies kept it close, but the Bulldogs hung on to win it 25-22.
The momentum continued into the final set. After leading 6-4, Evans led a 6-1 scoring run for the Bulldogs. Hernandez picked up the final kill and Georgia took set five, 15-8.
“We were like ‘This is ridiculous,’” Stivrins said. “We just have to make it that much more obvious that we are the better team.”
This is the first-ever win for Georgia against Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC back in 2012.
The Bulldogs will prepare to build off of this momentum next weekend, as they travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on LSU.
“This team is capable of playing really good volleyball. I know what this team is capable of, we showed that in the fall,” Black said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but now we need to grow from that and show how good we can be, and that is the opportunity in front of us.”