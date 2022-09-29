Georgia volleyball earned its first SEC win of the 2022 season on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory against South Carolina.
The Bulldogs put on an historic defensive performance throughout, notching a new school record of 24 blocks. Junior middle blocker Sophie Fischer made sure to add another Georgia record of her own, finishing with 15 blocks in the match to break the previous record of 14.
“Sophie (Fischer) is just scratching the surface. You can see how dominant she's capable of being,” said head coach Tom Black. “I think between her offense, her blocking, and serving, she's just scratching the surface of how dominant of a player she can be.”
The Bulldog offensive momentum was widespread across the roster. Fischer achieved her first career double-double with 10 kills in addition to the block record. Senior Kacie Evans led the team with a double-double composed of 19 kills and 11 digs. Redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Norris followed behind Evans with a career-high of 12 kills. Redshirt junior Alexa Fortin had her first double-double of the season, finishing the match with 21 assists and 16 digs.
“I'm really proud of how our team played and how we responded. They kept fighting, kept making changes and stayed really connected,” Black said.
The first set opened back and forth between the Bulldogs and Gamecocks. The Bulldogs were forced into timeout after the Gamecocks took a 21-16 lead, but responded with a four point run to bring it to 21-20. Evans led the first set for Georgia in kills, and brought it to a tie at 23 with her sixth. However, South Carolina clinched the set point with a block that forced a Georgia attack error, ending it at 25-23 in favor of the Gamecocks.
The Bulldogs then answered with an impressive 6-1 opening run in set two. Back to back kills by senior Meghan Froemming and Fischer forced South Carolina into a late timeout after Georgia extended its lead to 23-17. South Carolina fought back and came within three, but Evans finalized the Bulldog victory with an ace, 25-20 Georgia.
Set three paralleled the one before, as Georgia jumped out with a fast 8-2 lead fueled from an ace by sophomore Bailey Cox, and kills by freshman Tori Harper, Evans, and Fischer. The Bulldogs offensive efforts proved to be relentless, as they led the entire set and disposed of the Gamecocks 25-23.
Despite set four falling to the Gamecocks 26-24, the Bulldogs responded strong in the fifth set. South Carolina attempted to capitalize off of an early 8-6 lead, but the Bulldogs took control after two consecutive aces from sophomore Clara Brower. Fittingly, Georgia’s 24th block by Harper and Fischer gave the Bulldogs the match point, 3-2 Georgia.
Now 10-3 overall, the Bulldogs shift their focus towards hosting Texas A&M at home in Stegeman Coliseum both October 1st and 2nd, at 2 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.