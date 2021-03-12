The Georgia volleyball team returns to competition Friday in Stegeman Coliseum against Texas A&M. After a two-week break from competition, the Bulldogs are looking to start the second half of their spring season on a fresh note.
The Bulldogs are currently 0-6 in their spring season, which started Feb. 4-5 against Arkansas. In order to avoid this pattern through the rest of conference play, they have made improvements on and off the court over these past two weeks.
“It’s definitely working to our advantage,” said senior Brynn Chandler. “I honestly wish [the two weeks] had come sooner.”
Head coach Tom Black has found a good balance of running solid practices while still allowing for recovery and downtime.
Chandler said that the downtime has made it easier to connect with her teammates, especially on the weekends. Whether it is going to church with teammates or going out to dinner, it’s allowed them time to build stronger relationships.
Junior Sage Naves said the team has stayed active off the volleyball court. They’ve tried cycling classes, yoga and getting an extra lift in together.
But on the court, the Bulldogs have been working to make changes.
“We haven’t let these past few games fly by in our minds or swept under the rug,” Naves said. “We’re trying to learn from our failures and keep implementing what we do well and what we’ve worked on.”
One change Georgia is looking to make is in eliminating opponent runs. The Bulldogs have struggled this spring digging themselves out of deficits. Most recently, in their match against Missouri, the Bulldogs let up multiple four-point runs to secure Tiger victories.
The Bulldogs are working to turn that around in the six remaining matches this season.
“We simulate certain things in practice where points will start bleeding,” Naves said. “This mentally simulates the same sort of experience we have in a game.”
Sophomore Kacie Evans said they’ve talked a lot about their emotional game as well. They want to emphasize responding correctly to errors, rather than repeating them over and over again.
“There’s so much more we have to offer as a team than individually reflecting on errors and letting them drown us,” Evans said.
From an offensive standpoint, the middle blockers have been working to become more of a weapon at the net. Naves, Phoebe Awoleye and Kianna Young have already proven themselves to be effective blockers, as Georgia is ranked sixth in the SEC.
Now, Georgia’s looking to improve its offensive statistics as well.
“As a middle, we typically get set a lot less in a match,” Naves said. “So it is very important that the balls we are hitting, we are getting kills on most of the time.”
As for Texas A&M, the Bulldogs have been working on specific drills in practice to prepare for the Aggies’ strong physical presence and strong block. They rank No. 3 in the conference for blocking. Chandler said they are also putting emphasis on their serving to keep Texas A&M out of system.
Last year, the Bulldogs were swept in three sets by the Aggies on the road.
“That was probably our worst match in the SEC last year,” Evans said. “We just could not execute.”
Evans said this year they have a practice plan and a game plan for the Aggies, allowing them to show a better version of themselves on the court.
Following the series this weekend, the Bulldogs will be on the road at LSU on March 19-20. They will close out the regular season in Athens, Georgia, against Ole Miss on March 24-25.
“We can show the SEC that we’re not giving up and we can still finish strong,” Evans said.