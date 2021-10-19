More than halfway through the season, the Georgia volleyball team stands at 5-12 after a home loss to Tennessee. Although the Bulldogs feature a mix of established veterans and emerging talent, they have struggled to translate their potential into wins and have exhibited the same issues repeatedly this year.
Georgia has won the first set in 13 of 17 matches so far. However, the Bulldogs have won just 15 of 51 sets after the first. Georgia has lost five matches in four sets, with the Bulldogs’ lone set victory coming at the start of every match.
These issues remained at the forefront during Friday's 3-1 defeat to Tennessee. After winning a hard-fought first set, the Bulldogs had a chance to take the second set, but committed several costly errors near the end of the frame. This allowed Tennessee to tie the match at 1-1. Georgia failed to regroup and lost the next three sets.
"There was clearly a bit of a mental breakdown and I thought that led to an emotional breakdown in the next two sets," said head coach Tom Black. "I thought the rest of the match [after the second set] was just a completely different match. We have to be mature enough to respond to that."
Unfortunately for Georgia, Friday's collapse continued a series of late-game failures that have plagued the Bulldogs all season. On Aug. 28, against a ranked Pepperdine squad, the Bulldogs took a 2-0 set lead, but failed to seal the deal and lost in five sets.
Against No. 4 Nebraska on Sept. 3, Georgia won the first set and had opportunities late in the second and third sets, but lost both and eventually dropped the match in four sets.
A similar story unfolded in out-of-conference matches against NC State and Florida Gulf Coast, with Georgia winning the first set only to drop the next three. In a matchup with Florida State, plus two SEC contests against South Carolina and Texas A&M, the Bulldogs lost in five sets after tying the score with a fourth-set win.
"We have to keep practices really competitive. We have to keep learning," Black said. "There's just an experience factor... learning that you have to finish matches. That's something we have to learn individually but we also have to learn as a team."
Although Georgia is currently 1-5 in SEC play, the Bulldogs have 12 matches left in the 2021 season, all against conference opponents. Seven of those will be at Stegeman Coliseum with the next being Thursday against Auburn.