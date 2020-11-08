Significant improvements in serving and passing allowed Georgia volleyball to fend off Alabama’s late rallies in its 3-0 victory Sunday afternoon inside Stegeman Coliseum.
While the Crimson Tide failed to win a set in the competition, they still challenged the Bulldogs throughout the afternoon. The two teams went back and forth for the majority of the first set, and Alabama runs late in the final two sets kept the Bulldogs on their toes.
Improved passing allowed Georgia’s offensive weapons better opportunities to score than in Saturday’s match. While sophomore Amber Stivrins recorded fewer kills than usual, junior Mallory Hernandez, sophomore Kacie Evans and freshman Phoebe Awoleye all recorded more kills than they did in Saturday’s loss.
“We had a couple more hitters stepping up,” said head coach Tom Black. “I thought Mallory Hernandez had a big night and Kacie Evans was pretty effective offensively, so that took the pressure off of Amber.”
Georgia’s service game saw a vast improvement in Sunday’s match as well. The Bulldogs recorded eight service aces compared to Alabama’s four and had three fewer service errors than they did Saturday.
Resilience was key for the Bulldogs throughout the afternoon. The first set was a back and forth affair, with 12 ties and five lead changes in the game.
“We were picking up on trends and different things along those lines,” said junior Sage Naves. “I think we did a much better job of responding to them today than we were yesterday and I think that’s what made us successful.”
Though Georgia led for almost all of the second and third sets, Alabama continued to keep the match close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a commanding 18-8 lead in the second set before Alabama established a 6-1 run and a 7-2 run later in the set to shrink Georgia’s lead to three before a kill from Evans sealed the deal.
The third and final set went similarly with the Bulldogs acquiring an early lead, only for Alabama to threaten from behind. Late runs of 5-1 and 4-1 in the set brought Alabama within two points of the Bulldogs, but the rallies were too little, too late. A block by junior Kayla Rivera marked the end of the match to seal the Bulldogs’ third victory of the season.
Naves praised her team for their resilience following the match.
“I think this fall has been a pretty evident display of how we respond as a team and I think we’re doing really [well at] responding and making changes and adapting throughout the game,” Naves said.
The Bulldogs now stand at 3-3 as they head into an idle week. Their next two contests will be against rival Florida on Nov. 20-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.